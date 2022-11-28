Garena announces free Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX (Indian server)

Garena has officially announced the release of the new Booyah Pass in Free Fire MAX, which will be available in January 2022. In a promotional video posted on their official social media handles, the developers have also announced that the final Elite Pass for the month of December will be distributed to all players for free.

You will only have to sign in during the announced duration to qualify for the free Elite Pass. This essentially means that every player will have the opportunity to obtain a variety of appealing outfits, skins, emotes, and other items.

Read on to learn more about the free Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 55 to be available for free

After 55 seasons of operation, the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass system is finally coming to an end. The new Booyah Pass, scheduled to launch in January 2023, will permanently replace the Elite Pass. The developers have announced that the final Elite Pass of the game will be available for free to all players on the Indian server.

You need to sign in for a single day to receive the Elite Pass (Image via Garena)

To claim the Avalanche Abyss Elite Pass, you simply have to log into the game anytime from December 1 to December 31. This offer will be available in the Goodbye EP tab, and you can follow the steps given below to obtain it:

Step 1: Sign into your Free Fire account after December 1, 2022.

Step 2: Open the Events section and access the Goodbye EP tab.

Select the Free Elite Pass section from the menu (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Free Elite Pass section from the menu on the left.

Step 4: Click the 'Claim' button beside the Elite Pass to activate it.

Subsequently, you will have to complete the Daily and Weekly Missions to obtain badges and progress through the Pass.

Leaked rewards for the December Elite Pass

Leaks regarding the December Elite Pass have been available for the last few months, and given that it will be available for free, fans are certainly in for a treat. The cosmetics that are expected to be available are as follows:

Wizard of Blizzards and Witch of Glacier Bundle

Snow Broom Skyboard

Agile Boxer Emote

Bad Hat Loot Box

Silver Frost Jacket

Plasma – Drowning Blizzard

Winter Climb Backpack

MAG-7 Drowning Blizzard

Cyber Frost Jacket

Evolution Stone

Triangular Snowflake Avatar and Banner

Cyan Iceworld Avatar and Banner

Diamond Royale and Gold Royale Vouchers

Loadout items

While these leaks are from multiple data miners, the developers are yet to officially announce the rewards, which is why these must be taken with a pinch of salt. Gamers should not miss out on the opportunity to obtain a variety of cosmetics without spending diamonds.

