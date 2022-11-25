How to purchase Free Fire MAX diamonds to get free grenade skin and Drachen Fist Tokens

Regardless of the version, top-up events have been a recurring feature in both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. The OB37 update brought plenty of new features and optimizations to the game, but the trend of top-up events has remained unchanged.

Players have seen multiple top-up events in November 2022, and the latest in the game is the "Evo Fist Token Top-Up." Those who have participated in them in the past know that the newest one will also require them to purchase diamonds to attain the featured rewards.

Evo Fist Token Top-Up: New Free Fire MAX event is offering free grenade skin and Drachen Fist Tokens

Evo Fist Token Top-Up has brought new rewards for the Free Fire MAX fans (Image via Garena)

The Evo Fist Token Top-Up, another FFWS 2022-themed event, went online on Friday, 25 November 2022, and is scheduled to stay active till 29 November. Thus, interested users have a fair amount of time on their hands to grab the rewards, Drachen Mercy grenade skin, and Drachen Fist Tokens by purchasing at least a certain number of diamonds given below:

Drachen Mercy grenade - Obtainable after a top-up of at least 100 diamonds

40 Drachen Fist Tokens - Obtainable after a top-up of at least 300 diamonds

80 Drachen Fist Tokens - Obtainable after a top-up of at least 500 diamonds

Thus, to grab each reward from the event, one will have to buy at least 500 diamonds in the game. It is also crucial to note that the rewards are only redeemable if players top-up diamonds instead of purchasing a membership plan (for lower prices).

How to claim free prizes after purchasing diamonds in Free Fire MAX for the Evo Fist Token Top-Up?

Purchasing diamonds for the Evo Fist Token Top-Up in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can grab rewards in the game after buying diamonds for the Evo Fist Token Top-Up:

Step 1: Launch the game on your mobile, tablet, or PC (applicable to Android emulator players).

Step 2: Sign in by utilizing your desired method.

If you use the guest login method, bind your ID to your preferred social media platform. It will assist you by saving your in-game progress online while also synchronizing Free Fire and Free Fire MAX.

Step 3: Once you have entered the game, spot and tap the "diamond" icon given at the top of the lobby to access the top-up section.

Step 4: You can find the following diamond bundles in the game's "Top-Up" tab:

100 diamond bundle: ₹80

310 diamond bundle: ₹250

520 diamond bundle: ₹400

1060 diamond bundle: ₹800

2180 diamond bundle: ₹1600

5600 diamond bundle: ₹4000

You can use your desired method to buy the bundle with 520 diamonds, which will automatically unlock all the rewards from the Evo Fist Token Top-Up.

Step 5: After confirming the payment, your in-game wallet will start showing a surplus of 520 diamonds.

Claim the rewards after confirming the purchase (Image via Garena)

Step 6: You must switch to the "Top-Up Event" tab in the diamond section and access the Evo Fist Token Top-Up.

Claiming the rewards from the tab will send them to your vault. You can use or equip the obtained items later, and the diamonds will remain intact until you use them.

