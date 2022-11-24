How to watch Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2022 Bangkok: Play-Ins and Grand Finals 

On November 25, nine Free Fire teams will compete in the World Series 2022 Play-Ins, which will take place in Bangkok, Thailand. A total of eight matches will be played, and the top four teams on the overall leaderboard will advance to the Grand Finals, which will be held on November 26.

The fight for the top four spots will be a nail-biting battle as each team has made it to the tournament after performing exceptionally well in their regional championships. The bottom five teams from the Play-Ins will be eliminated from the FFWS.

When and where to watch Free Fire World Series Bangkok Play-Ins and Finals

The contest will begin at 7:30 IST each day, and fans from around the world can watch all the matches on the Free Fire Esports YouTube channel in a variety of languages. Interestingly, there are no Indian teams in the tournament, but the stream will be broadcast in Hindi as well.

Free Fire World Series 2022 Bangkok participants

Play-Ins - November 25

Magic Squad (Brazil) Naguara (LATAM) Infinity VX (Saudi Arabia) Team Hotshot (Pakistan) Evos Phoenix (Thailand) Team Flash (Vietnam) Expand (Malaysia) RRQ (Indonesia) LGDS (Taiwan)

Grand Finals - November 26

Vivo Keyd (Brazil) Ignis Esports (LATAM) Vasto Mundo (Europe) Alpha (Saudi Arabia) Nigma Galaxy (Thailand) HQ Esports (Vietnam) AV Radicals (Philippines) SES Alfaink (Indonesia)

Top teams to watch out for

Thailand's Evos Phoenix will definitely be one of the toughest opponents, as the squad has had stellar performances in several major competitions recently. The team took the FFWS 2021 trophy in dominant fashion and was awarded $500K. TheCruz bagged the MVP title in the World Series and is known as one of the best Free Fire athletes. The team was also the runner-up in the 2022 FFWS Sentosa, only missing out on the trophy by a small margin.

LGDS from Taiwan is one of the oldest teams in the Free Fire Esports scene and has had exceptional showings in regional tournaments. They placed fourth in the FFWS 2019 Rio. The team will hope to make it to the Grand Finals of the FFWS Bangkok.

Eight teams have already secured their seats in the Grand Finals from the eight regional championships. Some experienced teams like Vasto Mundo from Europe are strong contenders for the trophy. They finished third in the previous Free Fire World Series.

Vivo Keyd from Brazil, Nigma Galaxy from Thailand, and HQ Esports from Vietnam are some of the other top contenders for the title this year. Fans can expect some intense battles as the teams give it their all to take home the trophy.

