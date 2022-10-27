Free Fire World Series 2022 Bangkok Grand Finals and Play-Ins: Qualified teams and date revealed 

The upcoming Free Fire World Series (FFWS) is scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 25 and 26. The event will consist of the best teams across the world. The $2-million competition will be the fourth edition of the World Series and will be livestreamed in multiple languages on various YouTube channels, including Free Fire Esports.

Garena is yet to confirm the total slots available in the FFWS Bangkok, but with the conclusion of all regional championships, 17 teams have made it to the mega event so far.

A few weeks ago, the publisher also confirmed that squads from the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) region would not take part in the event. Initially, Esports Orig and Virtu.pro from the CIS Path of Champions had qualified for the FFWS. However, it seems like that's not going to amount to anything.

Free Fire World Series 2022 Bangkok teams

Grand Finals

Vivo Keyd (Brazil) Ignis Esports (LATAM) Vasto Mundo (Europe) Alpha (Saudi Arabia) Nigma Galaxy (Thailand) HQ Esports (Vietnam) AV Radicals (Philippines) SES Alfaink (Indonesia)

Play-Ins

Magic Squad (Brazil) Naguara (LATAM) Infinity VX (Saudi Arabia) Team Hotshot (Pakistan) Evos Phoenix (Thailand) Team Flash (Vietnam) Expand (Malaysia) RRQ (Indonesia) LGDS (Taiwan)

Some of the regional champions are in the Grand Final, while nine teams have cemented their seats in the Play-Ins, which will take place on November 25.

Vivo Keyd and Magic Squad, the champions and runners-up of LBFF Season 8, will aim to display the Brazilian region's dominance once again, as the country's teams have not performed well in the last few global events. Popular squads from the region Fluxo and LOUD failed to earn their places in the Free Fire event.

The 2022 Free Fire World Series Sentosa winner, Attack All Around, did not perform well in the Pro League and could not qualify for the mega event.

The 2021 FFWS Singapore champion Evos Phoenix has once again secured their position in the prestigious tournament and will have a chance to claim a second title this year. However, the team was the runner-up in the Pro League Thailand tournament, so they will have to compete in the Play-Ins for the Grand Finals slot.

Garena hopes to receive a great response from fans in terms of viewership. Its 2021 Singapore World Series still tops the list of the most popular esports tournaments, with a 5.4 million peak viewership.

The $2 million prestigious Free Fire contest will be the second global event for the title in 2022. While the last two FFWS titles were claimed by Thai teams, it's going to be interesting to see which region dominates this season.

