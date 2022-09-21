Garena to host Free Fire World Series 2022 Season 2 in Bangkok, Thailand

The fourth edition of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) is an upcoming LAN event scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 25 and 26. A whopping prize pool of $2 million has been announced for the two-day mega competition. This will be the second World Series this year as the first one was previously held in May in Sentosa, Singapore.

Following the same format as the previous two editions, the upcoming tournament will be played in two stages, i.e., the Play-Ins and the Grand Finals. The top teams from their regional competitions will go directly to the Grand Finals, while some of the top teams will qualify for the Play-Ins.

The Free Fire esports scene has been dominated by Thai teams for more than a year, with the previous two seasons dominantly claimed by the nation's teams.

This announcement marks the first time that the country will host the Free Fire World Series and the Thai teams would certainly love to win for the third time in a row.

Free Fire World Series overview

Garena inaugurated the mega event in 2019, with Brazil being the host country. This tournament was won by the Brazilian team Corinthians, who received 50% of the total prize pool, i.e., $200K. Meanwhile, one of their star players, Nobru, rose to prominence by winning the MVP award. In the 2019 event, Eurasian team Sbornaya ChR claimed second position, followed by Illuminate Slow in third.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Garena dropped all plans to hold the World Series in 2020 and instead hosted separate invitational tournaments called the Free Fire Continental Series for the Asia, Americas, and EMEA regions.

The global event returned in 2021 and became the most successful tournament of Free Fire Esports, generating a peak viewership of more than 5.4 million. It was eventually won by the Thai team Phoenix Force (Evos Esports), with LOUD earning second place and Silence claiming the third position. This second edition featured a total prize pool of $2 million and was held in Singapore.

The third and previous edition was conducted in Sentosa, with the top teams competing for a similar prize pool of $2 million. Attack All Around from Thailand was crowned champion of the event. Evos Phoenix was in second place, while Vasto Mundo from Europe secured the third position.

The upcoming mega contest will feature the world's best teams, battling it out for a total prize pool of $2 million. As of yet, the publisher has not disclosed any information about the total number of slots and competing regions for the event. All matches of the tournament will be streamed on the official Free Fire YouTube channel.

