Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa Finals: Winning team, prize pool distribution, overall standings, MVP and more

Today, Thai team Attack All Around (AAA) emerged triumphant from the Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa, the ultimate tournament for the Free Fire Esports circuit. The team came into the tournament through the Play-ins and put up solid performances in their journey to the finals.

The top eight teams qualified directly from their regional/country championships, while the top four sides from the Play-Ins made it to the finals. The Action-Packed LAN event was held in Sentosa, Singapore.

In two stages, the top 18 teams from around the world competed for the trophy and $2 million in prize money. AAA took home nearly $500K (4 crores INR) in cash prize.

Defending champion and compatriot of AAA, Evos Phoenix missed out on the trophy by only one point. They were awarded $250K (around 1.94 crores INR) while the second and third runners-up got around 78 lakhs each.

Vasto Mundo surprised everyone with their performance to grab third place while Vivo pushed in the last match to climb to fourth spot. Indonesian team Evos Divine occupied fifth place.

The 2021 FFWS runner-up LOUD secured seventh place and was awarded 62 lakhs INR, while Vietnam powerhouse V Gaming got 70 Lakhs in reward. Attapol "JLXNOKILL" Kaewchaon from AAA bagged the MVP award in the finals.

Let’s take a look at the prize pool distribution of FFWS 2022 Sentosa.

1st Place(Winners):- $500,0000 - 3.9 crore INR- Attack All Around (Thailand)

2nd Place(Runners-up):- $250,000 - 1.94 crore INR-Evos Pheonix (Thailand)

3rd Place:- $100,000 - 77.8 lakhs INR- Vasto Mundo (Portugal)

4th Place:- $100,000 - 77.8 lakhs INR- Vivo Keyd (Brazil)

5th Place:- $90,000 -70 lakhs INR-Evos Divine (Indonesia)

6th Place:- $90,000 -70 lakhs INR- V Gaming (Vietnam)

7th Place:- $80,000 - 62 lakhs INR- LOUD (Brazil)

8th Place:- $80,000 - 62 lakhs INR- Echo Esports (Indonesia)

9th Place:- $70,000 - 55 lakhs INR-Farang (Malaysia)

10th Place:-$70,000 - 55 lakhs INR- Team Flash (Vietnam)

11th Place:- $60,000 - 46 lakhs INR- Mineros Esports (Argentina)

12th Place:- $60,000 - 46 lakhs INR- WASK ( Morocco)

13th Place:- $50,000 - 39 lakhs INR- Ignis Esports (LATAM)

14th Place:- $50,000 - 39 lakhs INR- LGDS (Taiwan)

15th Place:- $50,000 - 39 lakhs INR- All-stars Esports (Middle East)

16th Place:- $40,000 - 31 lakhs INR- House of Blood (Pakistan)

17th Place:- $40,000 - 31 lakhs INR- Todak (Malaysia)

18th Place:- $40,000 - 31 lakhs INR- Feugo ( North America)

Indian teams were unable to participate in the tournament due to a game ban in February, while CIS sides were also prevented from participating due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

