Free Fire World Series 2022 slots officially announced, Indian and CIS teams reportedly to miss out this year

Free Fire is returning with a new season of its flagship global event, the Free Fire World Series (FFWS). For the second year in a row, the highly anticipated international event will be held in Singapore.

It was announced earlier this year that a total of 22 teams from 13 major regions will compete in this event. Garena, however, had to cancel four slots owing to unanticipated circumstances.

CIS and Indian teams unable to complete in the 2022 Free Fire World Series

Due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Pro League CIS Season 4 was canceled, which resulted in the region's slots also being canceled, while two Indian spots were canceled after the game was banned in the country in February. Both the regions had one slot in the Finals and one in the Play-ins.

This is the second consecutive time that Indian teams won't be able to participate in this global event. In the 2021 edition, South Asian teams couldn't travel due to a travel ban imposed by the Singapore government.

Free Fire was outlawed by the Indian government on February 14, and the India Championship was canceled mid-way as a result. There is no word on when the game will be released again, however, the game's MAX is still available in the country.

About Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa

The $2 million prize pool World Series will take place in two stages, Play-ins and Finals. The play-ins will be played on 14 May as the qualifying stage for the finals. A total of 10 teams will play at this stage and only the top four will advance to the finals.

Qualified teams for the Play-ins

Play-ins' teams (Image via Garena)

Fuego (North America) House of Blood (Pakistan) LGDS (Taiwan) Vivo Keyd (Brazil) Echo Esports (Indonesia) V-Gaming (Vietnam) Ignis Esports (Latin America) Todak (MCP) All-Stars Esports (MENA) Attack All Around (Thailand)

Qualified teams for the finals

Qualified Teams for finals (Image via Garena)

LOUD (Brazil) Evos Divine (Indonesia) Team Flash (Vietnam) Mineros Esports (Latin America) Farang (MCP) Wask (MENA) Evos Phoenix (Thailand) Vastomundo (European Union)

The finals will see 12 teams (eight directly qualified from their regional event and four from play-ins) fighting it out on May 21 for the world title and massive prize pool.

The defending champion, Evos Phoenix, has once again made it to the finals. The 2021 World Series is the most popular esports tournament by peak viewership of more than 5.4 million concurrent viewers.

