Free Fire diamond hack and mod are fake; here's why

Free Fire, initially meant for low-end Android smartphone users, has grown tenfold over the years. Garena maintained consistency and made notable changes/additions to the in-game aspects that fetched massive player engagement. One of the key features that popularized Free Fire is the in-game collectibles.

Most of the time, players are required to make in-app purchases in the form of diamonds. This allows them to acquire different items in the game. However, obtaining diamonds is not suitable for many gamers, especially the f2p ones. Thus, several users employ diamond hacks and mods to attain diamonds in the game for free.

Understandably, any kind of hack or mod is illegal in any game, and Free Fire or its MAX version is no exception. Thus, one must avoid utilizing hacks/scripts or other illegitimate tricks in the Garena-backed Battle Royale game to keep their in-game accounts active.

Utilizing diamond hacks and mods to attain free Free Fire currency is a violation of Garena's anti-hack policy

Things that lead to permanent account suspensions (image via Garena)

Since the game's launch, hackers and cheaters have also grown with the active user base. Thus, to keep cheaters in check and maintain a fair gaming environment, Garena has adopted a "zero tolerance policy" to fight against in-game hacking.

Therefore, players who get reported by fellow users or get self-detected while practicing something that comes under the umbrella term of "cheating" will receive in-game bans. Here are the measures that are considered cheating and one should avoid them at any cost:

Using modified or unauthorized game clients.

unauthorized game clients. Using unauthorized tools that interact with the game client.

Using unofficial programs that provide an unfair advantage in the game.

Modification of model files to get an unfair edge over others in the game.

Using glitches or bugs to exploit the in-game experience.

Getting detected for abnormal behavior in the game, i.e. using any hacks.

Trying to bypass FF/FF MAX's anti-hack system via an unauthorized local data transfer.

Therefore, anyone who is found using diamond hacks and mods or any other similar hacking/cheating tricks will receive a permanent account suspension. According to Garena, the decision on permanent bans is firm and irreversible, and any requests related to the "account unban" will not be heard.

Garena's zero-tolerance policy (image via Garena)

Free Fire Anti-Hack Operations Team has suggested that players not use any hack, while they have also said:

"Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. We will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again using any other accounts."

Thus, the use of diamond hacks or mods is out of the question. However, players who cannot afford to buy diamonds can still acquire them for free using legitimate methods like utilizing GPT (get-paid-to) applications or websites.

Most GPT apps allow players to grab gift cards or free virtual currency (for a specific platform) after performing particular tasks like completing surveys, participating in quizzes, watching videos, playing games, getting shopping bonuses, and many more.

One can redeem the gift cards and use them in the Garena-backed survival shooter to claim diamonds for free.

Poll : 0 votes