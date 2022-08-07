Fact Check: Can Free Fire accounts banned for cheating be unbanned?

Free Fire and its MAX variant are two of the mobile games that boast massive fan-following around the globe. The collective number of installations for both games has clocked over 1.1 billion, and the growth hasn't seen any decline. Thus, it's natural that the active user base of both games is quite overwhelming.

However, apart from the number of users, the number of cheaters has also been consistently growing since Free Fire became a popular tactical shooter. Most hackers and cheaters in Garena's famous survival shooter have faced only one fate: account suspensions, contributing to the increase in bans.

These in-game suspensions are both temporary and permanent. They can also expand to the device getting banned, which results in players' inability to play FF or FF MAX on their smartphones ever again. However, fans have a misconception that Garena can revoke bans, and the following section will discuss the same.

Garena Free Fire: Is it impossible to unban an account if players are found guilty of cheating?

Garena has made its anti-hack policy quite clear (Image via Garena)

Cheating in Free Fire, like any other game, equates to the showcasing of gameplay using unfair means. Anything like unauthorized third-party programs and modified game clients (mods) will directly lead to account suspensions if Garena can detect the same.

However, many channels on YouTube provide "how-to" videos for unbanning the accounts after the publishers have caught hackers. Players need to note that the ban will remain intact, and Garena will not revoke their decision under any circumstances if players are found guilty.

Here's what the game's support team has to say regarding the in-game ban's revocation:

"An account banned for cheating will not be unbanned under any circumstances."

Furthermore, they have also expressed their opinion regarding cheating in the game:

"Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. we will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again, using any other accounts."

Therefore, if players have indulged themselves in any malicious activity and are yet to be caught, they should make amends by leaving such practices immediately. Moreover, users who have never cheated should keep things the same way.

Players should report hackers in the game (Image via Garena)

Moreover, if players spot any hackers in the game, they can report the same on the official website for Free Fire support. Here are the steps that one should follow to report a cheater in the game:

Step 1: Copy the link "https://ffsupport.garena.com/hc/en-us" and tap the sign-in button.

Step 2: Gamers can use their preferred platform, which is attached to their game accounts, to log in.

Step 3: Users can tap on their profile after logging in and selecting "Submit a Request."

Step 4: Players can select the game, fill in the required details, choose the type of hack, upload evidence (APK of hack or video of hacker), and submit the request.

Disclaimer: Players in India should avoid installing and playing FF and go for the MAX variant, which is still available in the country.

