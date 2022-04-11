Garena Free Fire Report Center: How to report cheaters and hacks in the game

Hackers ruin the battlefield experience in almost every shooter game, and Garena Free Fire is no different. With the fame that Free Fire has gained in recent years, the number of players alongside the game's active userbase has been clocking higher with each successive quarter.

Thus, soaring numbers have also witnessed a massive jump in the number of hacks and hackers. Cheaters are prevalent in different aspects of Free Fire and its MAX variant. Thus, Garena has established its anti-hack systems to deal with hackers.

Garena Free Fire: Reporting cheaters or submitting hacker APKs

Reporting an issue using the support center (Image via Garena)

Garena has toughened up its anti-hack system to ban/block cheaters in the game. However, there are still plenty of hackers in the game that go unnoticed and thus, continue to ruin the experience of other gamers.

Therefore, to increase their efficiency in catching cheaters, Garena allows FF gamers to report hack-related issues to the game's support center. Players must know about the most common hacks before reporting cheaters.

Common types of hacks in the game

Anti-hack FAQ on the website (Image via Garena)

Diamond Hack - Top-up/availability of the abnormal amount of diamonds without any transaction.

Top-up/availability of the abnormal amount of diamonds without any transaction. Head shot only - Each hit will be a headshot.

Each hit will be a headshot. Location tracker/Map hack - This allows cheaters to track the movement/location of players.

This allows cheaters to track the movement/location of players. One Hit-Kill - Grants kills with one hit.

Grants kills with one hit. Translucent Bullets - Substantial decrease in the visibility of bullets.

Substantial decrease in the visibility of bullets. Ultra-Fast Movement/Speed Hack - Drastic increase in movement speed, in some cases to the godly levels.

Drastic increase in movement speed, in some cases to the godly levels. Vehicle Hack - allows gamers to pass through walls while sitting in vehicles and perform other abnormal tricks.

allows gamers to pass through walls while sitting in vehicles and perform other abnormal tricks. Wall Hack - Grants an ability to sit inside walls and rocks while also not receiving any hindrance in the vision. Players can also shoot while sitting inside a wall/rock.

Reporting for a hack or a hacker

Players will have to choose the relevant options based on an issue (Image via Garena)

Apart from these hacks, users can witness several other abnormal behaviors. They will have to record a video (screen recording function) or use screenshot evidence before following the steps given below to report the suspected cheater:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire support website using the link here.

Step 2: Players need to tap the "Sign in" button available in the top right corner of the homepage.

Step 3: Users must choose the linked social media account to log in to their Free Fire player ID.

Step 4: After logging in, use the ID to open three options -- My requests, submit a request, and sign out. Players should click on the "submit a request."

Step 5: Choose the required game (Free Fire MAX for Indian users) and start filling out the request form.

Step 6: Players must choose from the following options:

Type of request - Hacker Report or Hack APK submission

Hacker Report or Hack APK submission Type of Problem - Choose a relevant option as per the request.

Players can look at the types of problems here to choose the relevant issue per the request.

Step 7: Players will have to submit relevant evidence (attachments video or APK for reporting a hack), the Free Fire player ID of the Hacker, and an elaborate description of the request.

They can tap on "submit" and wait for a response from the developers regarding their request in "My requests".

