How to play Free Fire Advance Server OB37 update on Android devices

On Thursday, November 3, Garena launched the Advance Server program for Free Fire OB37. The new version, like the previous ones, has also brought tons of new unreleased content that only a limited number of users can experience after registering and getting an Activation Code.

Although anyone can register for the OB37 Advance Server, only Android users will get the link to the modified Free Fire APK client. Therefore, before registering, one must have at least one Android device; otherwise, they will have to use an Android emulator on their PC or laptop to install OB37 Advance Server APK.

In the following section, readers can find the complete guide on how to play the Free Fire OB37 Advance Server on Android devices.

Free Fire OB37: How to install and activate the Advance Server APK on Android devices

How to register for the program? (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can install and activate the OB37 Advance Server APK on your Android devices:

Step 1: You will get access to the download link after registration. Thus, use the given link to redirect to the official Advance Server website: https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/.

On the website, you can register for the program.

Step 2: Use either Google or Facebook to set up a login account for the Advance Server website. Ensure that the option you are choosing must be attached to a Free Fire or FF MAX game account.

If you don't have any FF/FF MAX game account linked to either Gmail or FB, you must create a new one; otherwise, a "Free Fire game account not found" error will pop up.

Step 3: Once you have used a specific platform to set up the login method, fill in your active email account in the given box and tap confirm.

It will take a few seconds, but the site will complete the registration and divert you towards the download page, where you will be redirected every time you log in after the registration.

Activation Code and download link (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You will find a 16-character long Activation Code on the download page beside the OB37 Advance Server APK client link. You can copy the code and download the APK file.

Step 5: Once the download is complete, tap on the file to install it on your Android smartphone or tablet.

However, if you want to install the OB37 Advance Server update on your PC, you will have to install an Android emulator first. After installing the emulator, you will need to follow the same procedure.

Step 6: Once the installation is complete, launch the Advance Server application and complete the setup.

Fill in/paste the Activation Code in the given box (Image via Garena)

Step 7: Paste the Activation Code to unlock access to the OB37 Advance Server.

If you do not get an Activation Code after registration, wait for some time and return later to the official website to check the progress. It is also crucial to note that the Advance Server will go offline on November 11. Thus, you must install and activate the OB37 Advance Server APK before the end date.

