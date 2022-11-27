Free Fire MAX memberships explained: New price, perks, and more

In Free Fire MAX, memberships have, for a considerable amount of time, been one of the most prudent solutions for the acquisition of diamonds. This provides a premium in-game currency at a considerably lower rate than the usual top-up, alongside several other attractive perks.

Furthermore, after the recent OB37 update, Garena has brought a few changes to the membership on the Indian server. They have increased the monthly version's price and introduced the option for a subscription similar to the weekly variant.

Even then, memberships offer great value, and the following section provides an in-depth overview.

Free Fire MAX features two memberships

Players have two options to choose from when it comes to the Free Fire MAX membership - Weekly and Monthly. Both of these are affordable compared to the regular top-up options within the battle royale title, as players can enjoy an abundance of immediate and daily rewards. Additionally, they also receive several other perks.

The weekly variant is priced at INR 159, while the monthly retail is at INR 1000. Players can activate the subscription for each variant and receive an additional 100 diamonds on their first purchase. However, users must exercise caution as the subscription auto-renews at the end of the period.

The perks of each variant are explained below:

Weekly Membership (Duration: 7 days)

450 diamonds (100 immediately upon purchase and a maximum of 350 can be accumulated through daily check-in)

Weekly Membership Icon

Discount Store privilege

8 Universal EP Badges

1 Second Chance (Can be used to collect previously missed rewards)

Here are the details about the benefits provided by the two different memberships (Image via Garena)

Monthly Membership (Duration: 30 days)

2600 diamonds (500 immediately upon purchase and a maximum of 2100 can be accumulated through daily check-in)

Weekly Membership Icon

Discount Store privilege

5 Second Chances (Used to collect previously missed rewards)

60 Universal EP Badges (Two daily through daily check-in)

Weapon Skin Gift Box (Used to obtain a 30-day gun skin trial from the available options)

Super VIP perks can be unlocked by purchase both memberships at once (Image via Garena)

Additionally, gamers may purchase both of these simultaneously to activate the Super VIP perks. This includes an additional 15 diamonds daily besides the Evo Gun Token Choice Crate.

Are Free Fire MAX memberships better than top-ups?

The price of top-ups in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Despite the price rise of Monthly membership, both of these offer Free Fire MAX diamonds at a much more competitive price. Even if diamond rewards are considered in the case of the weekly option, the cost per diamond comes down to INR 0.35, while for the monthly option, it comes down to INR 0.38.

Each of the two variants provides additional perks like EP Badge, Second Chance, Discount Store Privilege, and more. The monthly option even provides a gun skin trial, which is even more valuable given the implementation of the Lifetime Progress System.

However, unlike regular top-ups, users will have to wait for the entire membership period to slowly accumulate diamonds. Additionally, they will also miss out on regular top-up events. Thus, it boils down to whether gamers wish to get cheaper currency or additional rewards.

