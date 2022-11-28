What is Mr. Triple R’s Free Fire ID? Stats, guild, monthly income, and more

Rejaur Rahman Resvy, aka Mr. Triple R, is a successful Free Fire content creator from Bangladesh. He is known for his gameplay skills and has already amassed a massive following of 4.86 million subscribers on his primary channel.

The content creator also runs a second channel, Mr. No Face, that has surpassed 545k subscribers. However, he hasn't been very active on the second channel. Apart from YouTube, he also has 121k followers on Instagram.

Mr. Triple R’s Free Fire ID and more details

Mr. Triple R’s Free Fire ID is 728027523. He has acquired the following stats in the battle royale title:

BR Career stats

Mr. Triple R's BR Career stats in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Mr. Triple R has contested in 8295 solo games and has won 942 matches, registering a win rate of 11.35%. He has notched 25172 frags, attributing to a K/D ratio of 3.42.

He has also finished ahead of the opposition in 563 out of 7266 duo matches, maintaining a win rate of 7.74 %. The Bangladeshi content creator has racked up 22793 eliminations, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.40.

Mr. Triple R has scored 1098 Booyahs in 6589 squad encounters, maintaining a win rate of 16.66%. He has also acquired 19670 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.58.

BR Ranked stats

Mr. Triple R's BR Ranked stats in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The star player has featured in 203 solo matches and has come out undefeated 19 times, retaining a win rate of 9.35%. With 362 eliminations, he has upheld a K/D ratio of 1.97.

Mr. Triple R has acquired six Booyahs in 87 duo encounters, achieving a win rate of 6.89%. He has secured 234 eliminations, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.89.

Mr. Triple R has been a part of 86 squad encounters and has been victorious on 11 occasions, translating into a win rate of 12.76%. The YouTuber has taken down 272 opponents, securing a K/D ratio of 3.63.

Note: The images and stats used in the article have been retrieved from the MAX version of the game. Mr. Triple R’s stats will change as he features in more battle royale matches.

Guild and rank

His guild details (Image via Garena)

The Bangladeshi star is a member of the BD71BDarmy71 guild in Free Fire, whose guild ID is 60292437. Mr. Triple R has made it to the Diamond 3 rank in the BR-Ranked Season 30 and is Bronze 1 in the CS-Ranked Season 16.

Monthly YouTube income

Mr. Triple R's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to the estimates posted on Social Blade, Rejaur Rahman Resvy’s monthly income through the Mr. Triple R channel is estimated to be between $3.7K and $59.2K. The YouTuber's earnings for the entire year lie between $44.4K and $710.6K.

YouTube channel

Rejaur Rahman Resvy kicked off his YouTube journey with the Mr. Triple R channel in December 2018. Over the last four years, the Free Fire content creator has uploaded more than 1250 videos that focus on various aspects of the battle royale title.

These videos have collectively gained more than 856 million views, and the channel is now closing in on the five million subscriber mark. The channel had just under 100k subscribers in 2019 but took off in 2020, surpassing the one million subscriber count.

As per Social Blade, the YouTuber has gained more than 40k subscribers and 14.804 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, players from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. They can still play the MAX version of the game, which was not on the list of banned applications.

