What is NayanAsin’s (Assassins Army) Free Fire ID? Stats, guild, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Nayan Shelke, commonly recognized in the community as NayanAsin, is an Indian YouTuber who posts videos related to Garena Free Fire. He runs the hugely successful YouTube channel Assassins ARMY, where he has amassed a massive fanbase thanks to his entertaining content.

The overall growth of his channel has been incredible over the past few years. It currently boasts 7.39 million subscribers. Meanwhile, its cumulative view count has surpassed 938 million views. It's also worth mentioning that 629 thousand people follow him on Instagram.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Hence, players from the country must avoid playing the game on their devices. NayanAsin’s stats and images used below were taken from the MAX version, which was not among the suspended applications.

NayanAsin’s Free Fire ID and stats

NayanAsin’s Free Fire ID is 148880273, and his IGN is 'NAYAN.ASIN'. He leads the guild 'ASSASIN ARMY' in the game, whose ID is 60645836. The YouTuber’s current rank in the Battle Royale mode is Gold II, while in Clash Squad, it's Bronze III. His stats in the game are listed below:

BR Career

NayanAsin's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

NayanAsin has played 885 solo games and has secured wins in 111 of them, resulting in a win rate of 12.54%. He has accumulated 1,546 frags in the game mode at a K/D ratio of 2.00.

In duo mode, the content creator has made 2,170 appearances and has bettered his foes 615 times. He possesses a win ratio of 29.72%. With 5,676 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.65.

Nayan Shelke has played a total of 11,821 squad matches in Free Fire and has remained unbeaten in 3,368 of them, leading to a win percentage of 28.49%. He has acquired 33,112 kills and boasts a K/D ratio of 3.92.

BR Ranked

NayanAsin's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

NayanAsin has played only three solo games in Free Fire’s ranked season and has failed to get a win so far. He has registered six kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.00.

CS Career

NayanAsin's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

In the Clash Squad mode, NayanAsin has participated in 2,111 matches, and his team has bagged 1,389 victories, translating to a win rate of 65.80%. He has notched up 9,499 kills, upholding a KDA of 1.95.

Note: NayanAsin’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article (28 November 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

NayanAsin’s YouTube earnings

Details about NayanAsin's YouTube earnings from the Assassins Army channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, NayanAsin’s monthly income from YouTube is between $1.6K and $25.2K. On the other hand, his yearly earnings from the channel are within the range of $18.9K and $302.7K.

NayanAsin’s YouTube channel

Nayan regularly posts Free Fire-related content, and his videos are based on various aspects. There are presently 842 uploads to his name, of which the most-watched one is a YouTube Short with 37 million views.

Over the previous 30 days, the subscriber count of the Assassins ARMY YouTube channel has increased by 200 thousand. His total views have additionally risen by 6.306 million in the same time span.

Nayan also runs another YouTube channel named Nayan Shelke Vlogs and frequently uploads video blogs on the same. This channel has 271 thousand subscribers alongside over 32 million views.

Poll : 0 votes