What is TheNino's Free Fire ID? Stats, guild, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Luis Carlos de León Santos, better known on the internet as TheNino, has risen to prominence within the Free Fire community and has been able to capture a global audience. He hails from the Dominican Republic and ranks among the top content creators to come out of the nation.

Currently, TheNino holds a subscriber count of 7.91 million on YouTube and more than 860 million views. The content creator further has 2.4 million followers on Facebook, and a million followers on his Instagram handle.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is prohibited in India. Gamers from the region should refrain from playing it on mobile devices. The statistics and images of TheNino used below come from FF MAX.

TheNino's Free Fire ID and stats

TheNino's ID in Free Fire is 643126805. He is the leader of the 7EVEN ZERO guild, whose Guild ID is 66985684.

The YouTuber is presently ranked Diamond IV and Platinum IV in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes. His detailed stats are as follows:

BR Career

TheNino's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

TheNino has played 2408 solo games and has won 181 of them, maintaining a win rate of 7.51%. He has acquired 5840 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.62.

Looking at the duo mode, the content creator has bettered his foes in 109 out of the 1051 matches, leading to a win percentage of 10.37%. With 2274 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.41.

The internet personality has also made 1664 appearances in the squad games, and his team has won 263, resulting in a win ratio of 15.80%. He has killed 4149 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.96.

BR Ranked

TheNino's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Inside the current ranked season of Free Fire, TheNino has played 17 games but has failed to secure a win. At a K/D ratio of 1.65, he has 28 frags in the game mode.

The YouTuber has competed in 21 duo matches and has two Booyahs, converting to a win percentage of 9.52%. He has accumulated 44 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Finally, TheNino has participated in 36 squad matches and has one victory, translating to a win rate of 2.7%. There are 77 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.20.

Note: TheNino's Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article (27 November 2022). They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

TheNino's YouTube earnings

Earnings of TheNino through his main YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, TheNino's monthly YouTube earnings lie between $10.2K and $163.1K. In contrast, his projected yearly income from the YouTube channel ranges from $122.3K to $2 million.

YouTube channel

TheNino has consistently posted content on YouTube related to several games, including Free Fire and GTA V. There are currently 655 uploads on his channel, of which the highest-watched one is his song, with 111 million views.

The past month has been incredible for TheNino as his subscriber count has increased by 660 thousand. His overall views have further risen by a total of 40.764 million.

Luis Carlos de León Santos also has another channel called "Nino LIVE." It currently features 311 thousand subscribers, alongside more than 12.73 million views.

