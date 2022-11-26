What is Laka Gaming's Free Fire ID? Stats, headshots, guild, rank, and more

Many Nepali content creators have made it big by posting videos about Garena Free Fire. Laka Gaming is one of the most well-known YouTubers to emerge from the nation, and his content about the popular battle royale game has drawn a massive audience.

His eponymous primary channel currently has 4.62 million subscribers and over 643 million views. He also has two more channels on the Google-owned platform called "laka's live" and "Belin Katel." They have 1.15 million and 76.7k subscribers, respectively.

Laka Gaming’s Free Fire ID and more details

Laka Gaming’s ID in Free Fire is 225253933. Here is a rundown of his in-game stats as of today (26 November 2022):

BR Career

Laka Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Laka Gaming has participated in 1652 solo matches, securing 271 Booyahs and a win rate of 16.40%. He has registered 4525 eliminations and 1124 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.28 and a headshot percentage of 24.84%.

The content creator has also featured in 2465 duo matches and has bagged 482 wins, translating to a win rate of 19.55%. With 7203 kills and 1968 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.63 and a headshot percentage of 27.32%.

Laka Gaming has played 10377 squad matches and has won on 2186 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 21.06%. He has racked up 27609 frags and 5650 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.37 and a headshot percentage of 20.46%.

BR Ranked

Laka Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Laka Gaming has played one solo match in the ongoing Free Fire ranked season. However, he has not secured any win or kill.

The YouTuber has also participated in 118 ranked duo matches and has 13 victories, maintaining a win rate of 11.01%. With a K/D ratio of 4.78 and a headshot percentage of 61.75%, he has 502 kills and 310 headshots.

Laka Gaming has competed in 91 ranked squad matches and has 20 wins to his name, recording a win rate of 21.97%. He has registered 442 kills and 276 headshots, making his K/D ratio 6.23 and his headshot percentage 62.44%.

Note: Laka Gaming’s stats and images were taken from Free Fire MAX, which is not banned in India. The numbers are subject to change as he continues to play more matches in the battle royale title.

Laka Gaming’s guild and rank

Here are the details about Laka Gaming's guild in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Laka Gaming is a member of the Tonde Gamer guild, whose Guild ID is 1001459224 and Glory is 3447972. He is presently ranked Heroic and Platinum II in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively.

Laka Gaming’s YouTube channel

Laka Gaming has been working on his primary YouTube channel for a while and has built up a considerable fanbase. His oldest video on the channel was posted in January 2019.

There are currently 1550 videos on the channel. The most popular one is a YouTube Short from March 2022, which has more than 15 million views.

According to the Social Blade website, Laka Gaming has amassed 170k subscribers in the last 30 days. His view count has also risen by 28.901 million in the same period.

