What is Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID? Stats, guild, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Free Fire content creator Rishi Kumar Agrawal, also known as Rishi Gaming, has gained a lot of popularity over the years. This is due in no small part to his game-based YouTube videos that focus on storytelling.

His channel currently has 4.06 million subscribers, and his videos have received over 510 million views combined. He also has more than 60k followers on Instagram.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, so players should refrain from playing or downloading it on their mobile devices. The following stats and images were taken from FF MAX, which is not among the restricted applications in the country.

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Rishi Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 557371238, and his IGN is “RG RISHI 4M”. He is the leader of the “RG E×SPORTS” guild, whose Guild ID is 61963969.

The YouTuber is ranked Platinum III and Gold III in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively. His statistics in the game are as follows:

BR Career

Rishi Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Rishi Gaming has played 1904 solo matches in Free Fire, securing 91 victories for a win rate of 4.77%. He has racked up 3111 kills and a K/D ratio of 1.72.

The content creator has also participated in 2507 duo matches and has 216 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 8.61%. With 5082 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Rishi Gaming has featured in 9057 squad matches, and his team has won on 1651 occasions, making his win rate 18.22%. He has registered 21457 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.90.

BR Ranked

Rishi Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Rishi Gaming has played nine squad matches in the current ranked season and has won three, maintaining a win rate of 33.33%. With 41 kills in the bag, he has a K/D ratio of 6.83.

The YouTuber has not played any duo or solo ranked matches.

CS Career

Rishi Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Rishi Gaming has played 3574 Clash Squad matches, securing 1771 Booyahs and recording a win rate of 49.55%. He has killed 20192 enemies in the game mode at a KDA of 1.52.

Note: Rishi Gaming’s stats were recorded on November 26, 2022. They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the game.

Rishi Gaming’s YouTube earnings

YouTube earnings of Rishi Gaming via his primary channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Rishi Gaming’s monthly earnings from YouTube are between $728 and $11.6k. Meanwhile, his yearly income reportedly ranges from $8.7k to $139.7k.

Rishi Gaming’s YouTube channel

Rishi Agrawal has regularly posted Free Fire content on the Rishi Gaming YouTube channel. There are currently 498 videos on the channel, with the most popular one accumulating 34 million views.

Social Blade reports that the content creator’s subscriber count has risen by 10k in the last 30 days. The total number of views on his videos has also apparently grown by 2.911 million.

Rishi Gaming runs two other channels on YouTube called Rishi Agrawal and Rishi Agrawal Vlogs. The former has 201k subscribers, while the latter has 32.9k subscribers.

