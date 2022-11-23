Free Fire Season 55 Elite Pass for December: Pre-order rewards and more details leaked

Elite Passes are the most economical and convenient option for Free Fire users to obtain a brand-new cosmetic collection every month. Each pass grants access to two outfits, weapon skins, and other rewards at a substantial discount compared to purchasing these items individually from the store.

The Elite Pass Season 54 will close in only a few days, and the next Season 55 will start on December 1, 2022. The rewards for this pass have been leaked months in advance, while the details around its pre-order have recently been uncovered.

Read through to learn more about the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 55 pre-order rewards, price, and more.

Pre-orders for Free Fire Season 55 Elite Pass (December) will begin soon

Garena provides an option to pre-order the Free Fire Elite Bundle before its release. According to recent leaks by Vipclown, the pre-order for the next iteration will start on November 28, 2022. Gamers can likely purchase it for 999 diamonds, and the price will vary depending on the server.

Upon pre-ordering, they will receive all the benefits of the Elite Bundle, including an additional 50 EP badges alongside an additional incentive of Pan Silver Frost. This provides additional value to individuals looking to get the better variant and will be available until November 30, 2022.

If they don't have sufficient diamonds, they may wait for the pass to be released in Free Fire and then acquire the Elite Pass for slightly reduced diamonds.

Elite Pass Season 55 leaked rewards

The rewards have been leaked weeks in advance, giving users a decent overview of the upcoming items. Some of the key cosmetics are as follows:

Wizard of Blizzard Bundle

Witch of Glacier Bundle

Snow Broom Skyboard

Tuk Tuk – Cyan Iceworld

Cyber Frost Jacket

MAG-7 – Drowning Blizzard

Plasma – Drowning Blizzard

Icy Dash Backpack

Agile Boxer Emote

Winter Climb Backpack

Bad Hat Loot Box

It is important to know that the items and pre-order rewards mentioned previously are mere leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt. Passes may or may not feature them in the official release.

Other leaks

Recent leaks have also suggested that Garena will be replacing/rebranding the Elite Pass with Booyah Pass, featuring even more attractive rewards. If these are to be believed, the changes will reflect from January 2023. The rewards have already been leaked and you can learn more about them here!

However, leaks have also surfaced that Garena might offer a free Elite Pass for November on the Singapore server. Many players also believe that similar offers might be available on other servers as well.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may play the MAX version which will feature the same rewards in the Elite Pass.

Poll : 0 votes