How to purchase Free Fire MAX diamonds to get free Galaxy Hyperbook

Garena has introduced plenty of new content to Free Fire and Free Fire MAX in the past few days as a part of the latest patch update. Players will get to see Arvon pet, Zombie Hunt mode, Trogon shotgun, and many more. Besides all the OB37 content, Garena also added an all-new FFWS 2022-themed Galaxy Hyperbook.

On Saturday, a new "Hyperbook Top-Up" event went live in the game, offering a free Galaxy Hyperbook. The only requirement for the latest FFWS 2022 event is the purchase of a specific amount of diamonds, which will automatically unlock Galaxy Hyperbook and other prizes.

Hyperbook Top-Up: How to grab free rewards by purchasing diamonds in Free Fire MAX (November 2022)

The Hyperbook Top-Up is now active in the game (Image via Garena)

The most recent addition to the set of FFWS 2022 events, Hyperbook Top-Up, went live on Saturday, November 19, and will remain active until November 24. Within this time period, fans can grab the Galaxy Hyperbook and other free rewards through the newest in-game top-up event.

Besides the Galaxy Hyperbook, players will be able to claim two additional rewards through the FFWS 2022-themed top-up event. Listed below are all the rewards as well as the amount of diamonds required to unlock them in Garena Free Fire MAX:

FFWS Iceblue Avatar - Unlocks after a top-up of 100 diamonds

FFWS Iceblue Banner - Unlocks after a top-up of 100 diamonds

Galaxy Hyperbook - Unlocks after a top-up of 300 diamonds

It's essential to note that unlocking the Galaxy Hyperbook through the top-up event will only unlock its first page. Players will still need to unlock the other pages separately to grab the other rewards from the Galaxy Hyperbook.

How to buy diamonds in Garena Free Fire MAX

Choose the 310 diamond bundle to grab rewards from the Hyperbook Top-Up (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can buy diamonds in Garena Free Fire MAX and grab free rewards from the Hyperbook Top-Up event:

Step 1: Open up the game on your smartphone, tablet, or PC/laptop (applicable only for Android emulator players).

Step 2: Sign into the game using your preferred method.

If you choose the guest method, bind your account to a desired social media platform. This helps you save your in-game progress, like stats, purchases, collections, and more online. Furthermore, it will synchronize Free Fire and Free Fire MAX.

Step 3: Once you have entered the game, tap the "diamond" icon to access the top-up section.

Step 4: On the "Top-Up" tab, you can find the diamond bundles given below:

100 diamond bundle: ₹80

310 diamond bundle: ₹250

520 diamond bundle: ₹400

1060 diamond bundle: ₹800

2180 diamond bundle: ₹1600

5600 diamond bundle: ₹4000

You can purchase the bundle with 310 diamonds, which allows you to obtain all three rewards from the Hyperbook Top-Up.

Step 5: You will need to confirm your order and choose the desired payment mode to finalize the transaction. Upon confirmation, the game will automatically show the diamonds in your wallet.

Access the Hyperbook Top-Up (Image via Garena)

Step 6: Switch to the "Top-Up Event" tab to access the Hyperbook Top-Up, where you can claim all the featured prizes.

Once claimed, you can find them all in the vault section of the game. Also, the diamonds in your account will remain intact unless you use them to purchase anything.

