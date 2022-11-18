New Galaxy Hyperbook added in Free Fire MAX

The OB37 version is here and all Free Fire MAX players can install the latest update now. Needless to say, the OB37 patch has introduced some of the most exciting additions to the game, including the pet, Arvon, and the Trogon shotgun. Another recent introduction that players can spot is the new hyperbook.

Garena has brought a new addition to the Lab in the form of the Galaxy Hyperbook, which features a long lineup of prizes with an FFWS (Free Fire World Series) 2022 theme. Players can already spot an emote and various other cosmetics or skins, which the game officials will bring to Free Fire MAX in the upcoming days.

New Lab addition Galaxy Hyperbook spotted in Garena Free Fire MAX

Garena has added a new FFWS-themed hyperbook in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Players who have upgraded their game to the latest version, OB37, can head to the in-game Lab section to spot the Galaxy Hyperbook and its constituent items. Here are the FFWS-themed offerings that are present in the currently-locked Galaxy Hyperbook:

Page 1: Galaxy Tribute Loot Box

Page 2: Sports Car - Galaxis

Page 3: Gloo Wall - Galactic Protection

Page 4:Galaxy Vanquish Backpack

Page 5:Katana Galaxy Swordsman

Page 6: MAG-7 - Galaxy Monstron

Page 7: Beast Tease

Page 8: Secret Page

Players will need to unlock each page of the Galaxy Hyperbook to obtain the corresponding rewards until they reach the Secret Page with a specific hidden prize, alongside other perks. Garena will unveil more details in the coming days on how to claim rewards from the latest hyperbook addition in the game.

In the meantime, gamers can focus on participating in other ongoing events and claiming other rewards. Moreover, they can also focus on attaining diamonds before the Galaxy Hyperbook becomes available as participating in Lab-related missions or events often cost plenty of the currency.

How to access the Galaxy Hyperbook? (Image via Garena)

Here's how to access the new Galaxy Hyperbook in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the game and log in using your preferred method.

You can use the guest login, but it will not allow you to save your progress online. Therefore, it makes more sense to bind your account to a specific platform so that you don't lose your data after an update or an uninstallation. Moreover, it will also allow you to synchronize files between Free Fire and Free Fire MAX.

Step 2: After entering the game, tap the Lab section given on the left.

Step 3: Click the Hyperbook button.

Step 4: In that section, you can spot the Galaxy Hyperbook.

As mentioned, it is currently locked, but Garena will unveil it soon, around FFWS 2022.

