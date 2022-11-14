New Free Fire MAX Gold Royale reward for Indian server leaked (November 2022)

One of the most popular sections in Free Fire MAX is Gold Royale. It follows gacha mechanics and offers rewards at random. Recent rumors related to it indicate that the Indian server might be getting a new Gold Royale bundle soon. The launch date of the section's upcoming bundle is unknown, but fans can expect its release in the next cycle.

For the unversed, Gold Royale follows a specific cycle. After the end of each cycle, the primary reward gets replaced with a new one. Glamor Fantasy Bundle is the current Grand Prize, which game officials will remove after November 17, 2022. This will pave the way for the new reward.

Free Fire MAX Gold Royale to get new Candid Casuals Bundle (Indian server)

If rumors are to be believed, the next primary reward that players might be able to see in Gold Royale is the Candid Casuals Bundle. As its name suggests, the item will feature a laid-back attire with sunglasses, a white shirt (top), and blue-colored denim jeans (bottom).

The upcoming Gold Royale costume bundle will likely arrive after November 17. Still, players should wait for the official in-game announcement of the same.

Free Fire MAX and Free Fire see new collectibles from time to time. The majority of these, however, cost real money in the form of diamonds. That said, there are still some accessories that gamers can get using gold, which one can earn by grinding hard in the game. The section below will teach readers how to get rewards from Gold Royale.

How to access Gold Royale in Garena Free Fire MAX

How to claim rewards via Gold Royale (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can access Gold Royale and grab prizes in Garena Free Fire/Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the game on your mobile, tablet, or PC/laptop (only for Android emulator players).

Step 2: Sign in using your preferred method.

If you use a guest account, link it to a compatible social media platform to get free rewards and save in-game progress online. Guest accounts usually lose data when the title is uninstalled or a new update is installed.

Step 3: After entering the game, you can readily access Gold Royale through the Luck Royale menu on the left side of the lobby.

Step 4: Spend gold or Gold Royale Vouchers, which are available via events or other in-game missions, to claim rewards from the prize pool.

The game will automatically send all the won rewards to the vault section, and then you can equip or use it without hassle.

