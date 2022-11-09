Top five teams to watch out for in Free Fire World Series 2022 Bangkok 

The Free Fire World Series, the world's largest Free Fire event, is back with a new edition. The World Series is a bi-annual event organized by Garena, and this year's tournament will be held in Bangkok, Thailand. The play-ins will take place on November 25 and the finals will be held on November 26.

Nine teams will compete in the Play-Ins, out of which the top four teams in the overall standings will make it to the Grand Finals. Let's take a look at the top teams that could impress everyone with their performances during this event.

Five teams to root for in Free Fire World Series 2022 Bangkok

5) Nigma Galaxy

Nigma Galaxy began participating in Free Fire esports tournaments this year and has had a successful run so far. The team won the recently concluded Pro League Thailand after defeating Free Fire veterans. They had a 100-point lead in the Finals and won a whooping seven rounds out of the twelve that were played. Nigma Galaxy will be a strong contender for this year's FFWS trophy.

4) Vivo Keyd

Vivo Keyd is a Brazillian powerhouse who qualified for FFWS by winning the LBFF (Liga Brasileira de Free Fire) Season 8. The team has been active in the esports scene since 2019, and they have the necessary experience to do well in the upcoming event in Bangkok. Vivo Keyd also played the previous edition of FFWS and managed to secure fourth place (best in the Americas region).

3) Vasto Mundo

The team originates from Portugal and has been dominating Free Fire circles for the past three years. The team won the European Championship (formerly the Pro League), in which they dominated both the league stage as well as the finals. Vasto Mundo also played in the previous edition of the FFWS and made it to a close second runner-up spot.

In 2021, they earned second place in the Free Fire EMEA Invitational and once again missed out on the title by a few points. The team has clinched eight tournaments (including third-party contests) in the past two years. Their superstar player Blazer has been awarded many MVP titles in various regional events.

2) HQ Esports

HQ Esports, a dynamic team from Vietnam, will be a great threat to others in this World Series. They made it to this event by winning the Vietnam Free Fire League 2022. The team has been on the podium in almost all major tournaments in Asia but will be aiming to hold the trophy this time.

They have experience as well as firepower but will have to show some consistency to be crowned champions. HQ Esports was previously crowned champions of the 2021 Free Fire Asia Invitational.

1) Evos Phoenix

One of the most dominant teams on the circuit, the Evos Phoenix roster consists of big names like The Cruz and DLong. Although they missed out on the Pro League Thailand trophy, they managed to defeat defending World Champion Attack All-Around.

Evos will have to enter the main event by finishing in the top four of the play-ins on November 25. The team won the World Series trophy in 2021 and found themselves in second place earlier this year.

As the year comes to a close, Evos will be looking to add another trophy to their collection. In the previous World Series, the team failed to perform in the final match of the competition and fell short of a single point, which prevented them from winning win back-to-back championships.

