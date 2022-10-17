Vivo Keyd wins LBFF season 8, top 2 teams qualify for Free Fire World Series 2022 Bangkok 

Vivo Keyd won the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF) Season 8 and earned a spot in the upcoming FFWS 2022 Bangkok: Grand Finals. Fans witnessed the team's absolute dominance in the eight-match LBFF Grand Finals as they scored 138 points at an average of 17.25, becoming the only squad to cross the 100-point mark. Nand09 bagged the MVP award.

The one-day finals also saw a brilliant display of skill offered by an underdog team, Magic Squad, who defeated several experienced opponents to become runners-up and enter the FFWS play-ins. After winning the last match, they leapfrogged to second place with 91 points. The team's performance was not good during the regular season, but they surprised everyone with their gameplay in the finals.

Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF) Season 8 Grand Finals summary

Regular season toppers TSM were behind by a small margin of just five points and couldn't claim their position at FFWS Bangkok despite winning the opening match of the final. The event saw the team as a strong contender for the title, but they, unfortunately, failed to accomplish that feat. They came third with 86 points and 23 kills, closely followed by Angels with 85 points.

LBFF Season 8 Finals overall standings (Image via Free Fire)

The crowd's favorite team, Fluxo, was unable to make it to the World Series for the second consecutive time. The squad began their run in LBFF on a high note, claiming the second spot in the regular season. With 84 points, they performed well in the Grand Final as well, but the side did not win a single match.

Once again, Team Liquid played poorly and ended up seventh with 66 points. They won the third match of the Grand Finals but failed to retain their momentum until the end of the day.

Defending champion LOUD's performances took a dive, and the team came eighth with 59 points in the Grand Finals. The side was in the seventh spot in the Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa.

God Unidas, Stars Horizon, and B4 Esports came ninth, tenth, and eleventh, with 54, 53, and 51 points, respectively. God Esports got a Booyah in the second game, but their performances in other matches weren't consistent.

Despite getting a win in the sixth match, Meta Gaming scored only 49 points and finished in the bottom spot after being eliminated early on in some matches.

Starting on November 25, the Free Fire World Series will be conducted in Bangkok, Thailand. The event will have two phases and a gigantic prize pool of $2 million.

