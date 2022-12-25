What is Ajjubhai's Free Fire ID? Stats, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Ajay, aka Ajjubhai, is a name that a majority of the players in the Indian Free Fire community will be aware of. He is undoubtedly the most famous content creator related to the game and manages the immensely popular “Total Gaming” YouTube channel.

Over the previous several years, the internet star has accumulated over 34.1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, alongside a total of more than 6.14 billion views. He has 3.3 million followers on Instagram and 4.9 million followers on his Facebook handle.

What is Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID?

Ajjubhai’s ID inside Free Fire is 451012596. He is the leader of the “TOTAL-GAM!NG” guild, whose Guild ID is 62710265 and Glory is 1856617.

The YouTuber ranks Bronze I and Platinum II in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes. He maintains the following stats in the game's different modes:

BR Career

Ajjubhai's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has participated in 1046 solo games and has 95 victories, leading to a win rate of 9.08%. He has 2667 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.80.

The YouTuber has also featured in 1838 duo matches and has 358 Booyahs, converting to a win percentage of 19.47%. With 7314 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Looking at the squad games, Total Gaming has made 12914 appearances and has 3076 wins, resulting in a win ratio of 23.81%. He has registered 50018 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.08.

BR Ranked

Ajjubhai's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Within Free Fire’s ongoing season, Ajjubhai has not played matches in any of the three game types – solo, duo, and squad.

CS Career

Ajjubhai's CS Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

In the Clash Squad mode, Ajay has competed in 2137 games and has managed to win 1172 of them, translating to a win rate of 54.84%. He has killed a total of 14114 enemies for a KDA of 1.91.

CS Ranked

Ajjubhai's CS Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Finally, Total Gaming has engaged in 17 CS-Ranked matches and has 12 wins for a win rate of 70.59%. At a KDA of 1.88, he has 64 eliminations in the game mode.

Note: Total Gaming’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article (25 December 2022). They will change as he plays more games in the game.

Ajjubhai’s YouTube earnings

Here are details about Total Gaming's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade specifies Ajjubhai’s monthly YouTube earnings from his primary channel to be between $8.6K and $137.1K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is projected from $102.8K to $1.6 million.

YouTube channel

Ajay has been actively creating content on the Total Gaming YouTube channel for quite some time. As of this writing, he has had 1962 uploads to his name, of which the highest-watched one is YouTube Short, possessing 48 million views.

According to Social Blade, Ajjubhai has acquired 100 thousand subscribers in the last 30 days. On top of this, his cumulative view count has risen by 34.282 million over the same period.

In addition to Total Gaming, Ajay operates multiple other channels – AJAY VERSE, AJJUBHAI, TG Highlights, TG Tournament, Total Gaming Short, and more.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes