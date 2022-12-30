How to get Free Fire MAX diamonds at a low price

Cheap diamonds are always on the wish list of Free Fire MAX players, as they are required for most in-game transactions.

With this premium currency, users may get visually appealing cosmetics that would otherwise be unattainable. Even actions such as altering the nickname and guild name involve the expenditure of diamonds.

Thus, it is fair for players to search for alternative ways to get inexpensive diamonds. They frequently wait for events such as Less is More and 100% bonus top-ups in order to stock their wallets with the currency.

However, they fail to recognize the incredible potential presented by memberships that deliver diamonds throughout the year at a far reduced price. Read on to discover more about this method for acquiring inexpensive in-game currency.

Memberships are an ideal option to cheap diamonds in Free Fire MAX

The perks of each Free Fire MAX membership (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX memberships were slightly redesigned earlier this year, and even still, they present great value for money. You have two membership options at your disposal, Weekly and Monthly.

The former runs for a week and costs INR 159. Its perks include the following:

450 diamonds (100 up front and 350 accumulated through daily check-in)

Weekly Member Icon

8x Universal EP Badge

Second Chance

However, the monthly membership costs INR 799 and offers the following:

2600 diamonds (500 up front and 2100 accumulate through daily check-in)

Monthly Member Icon

60x Universal EP Badge

5x Second Chance

Weapon Skin Git Box (Offers one 30-day trial gun skin of your choice)

On top of this, you may also activate both of these simultaneously to enjoy the Super VIP perks. However, these will only be available until they are active. This provides an additional 15 diamonds per day and a particular Evo Gun Token Choice Crate for free.

You may also activate the subscription (Image via Garena)

Additionally, you may subscribe to receive 100 additional diamonds in both cases. However, please note that the subscription will automatically renew once the membership expires. As a result, you should be careful with the subscription.

Both alternatives provide diamonds at a much lower cost than regular top-ups, even when only the currency is considered.

Nonetheless, membership comes with its limitations, as you receive only a few diamonds upfront. At the same time, the rest can be collected throughout the duration of the membership.

Steps to get membership in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the guide given below to purchase a membership and unlock all the perks:

Step 1: Access the membership section of Free Fire MAX by clicking on its icon on the top side of the screen.

Make the payment to receive to activate the membership in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the desired membership option and complete the transaction by making the payment.

Step 3: Once the payment is successful, your membership will be activated and you will receive all your perks.

You can collect diamonds daily (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can collect the diamonds from the check-in until the membership is active.

Even if players miss the rewards for a particular day, they may utilize the Second Chance to collect them.

