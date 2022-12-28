Who is Gyan Gaming? His Free Fire MAX ID, stats, monthly income, and more

Sujan Mistri, popularly referred to as Gyan Sujan, is a famous personality in the Indian Free Fire community. He operates an immensely successful YouTube channel, Gyan Gaming, and regularly uploads content related to the battle royale title.

The internet star has 14.5 million subscribers, which continues to grow even further. Sujan Mistri started GyanSujan Shorts (1.12 million subscribers) dedicated to the shorter video format. His popularity is not restricted to the platform, as his Instagram handle enjoys more than 2 million followers.

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more details

Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 70393167. The YouTuber has been engaged in the battle royale title for years and maintains the following stats:

BR Career stats

Gyan Gaming's BR Career stats in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Gyan Gaming has featured in 1463 solo games and has bagged 159 first-place finishes, giving way to a win rate of 10.86%. He has registered 2393 kills and 743 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.84 and a headshot percentage of 31.05%.

The popular content creator has also played 2239 duo games and has secured 510 Booyahs, resulting in a win percentage of 22.77%. With 6108 kills and 1566 headshots, he holds a K/D ratio of 3.53 and a headshot percentage of 25.64%.

Sujan has made 19165 appearances in the squad mode and has 6836 wins, reaching a win ratio of 35.66%. There are 68830 kills and 19849 headshots on his profile at a K/D ratio and headshot percentage of 5.58 and 28.84%, respectively.

BR-Ranked

Gyan Gaming's BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Speaking of the current ranked season, Gyan Gaming has featured only in squad matches and is yet to register a frag or a win.

Besides this, the YouTuber has not competed in solo or duo matches in BR-Ranked Season 31.

Guild and rank

Gyan Gaming's guild details (Image via Garena)

The content creator is placed in Bronze 1 in Free Fire MAX BR-Ranked Season 31 and accomplished the Master tier in CS-Ranked Season 16. Additionally, he also heads the GyanGamingGG guild, whose ID is 3472308.

Note: The player’s stats were recorded when writing the article. These are subject to change as Gyan Gaming features in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Gyan Gaming's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to the estimates posted on Social Blade, Sujan Mistri’s monthly income ranges between $3.3K and $53.4K. Further, the projections for the entire year come out to be in the range of $40K and $640.6K.

YouTube channel

Sujan Mistri embarked on his YouTube journey quite a few years back. He started doing videos on Clash of Clans and PUBG Mobile but found his stride with Free Fire. The content creator has churned out more than 2700 videos, accumulating over 2.162 billion views.

The channel possessed just over a million subscribers at the start of 2020, but this count increased by five folds by the end of the year. He has posted enormous numbers during the current year, gaining 14.4 million subscribers by the end of 2022.

As per Social Blade, the Indian star has gained 100k subscribers alongside 13.345 million views over the last 30 days.

