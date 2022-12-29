Free Fire redeem codes today (29 December 2022): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and outfits

Many Free Fire players rely on redeem codes to acquire free cosmetics in the game. Garena distributes these codes via content creators, their official social media handles, and during esports tournaments or livestreams on special occasions.

These codes are rather easy to use and can be quickly claimed through the Rewards Redemption Site.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free diamonds and outfits (29 December)

The redeem codes below provide free diamonds and outfits:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Outfits

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Note: The redeem codes stated above may not work for some users due to expiration or server restrictions.

Process to utilize Free Fire redeem codes

Here's a list of the steps that you can follow to make use of Free Fire redeem codes via the Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: Use any web browser on your device to access the battle royale's Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

Get to the Rewards Redemption Site and utilize any one of the six login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: As soon as you reach the website, you will be tasked with signing in via the platform connected to your in-game account. Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID are the six platforms you can use to log in to the Rewards Redemption Site.

Guest accounts will not work on the website, and those with guest accounts will have to link their account to any of the platforms from the in-game settings.

Once you have entered the code, click on the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You can now enter the redeem code into the text box. Carefully type the code without errors, and then click on the 'Confirm' button.

A dialog box containing the status of the procedure will appear shortly. This will indicate whether or not the redemption was successful.

Step 4: If successful, head towards the mail section of the game and claim the different rewards. The items usually get sent instantly, but they can take up to 24 hours to get delivered.

If the code is invalid due to server limitations or expirations, you won't be able to claim the rewards. Your only option will be to wait for new codes to get released.

Disclaimer: Indian players should refrain from playing or downloading Free Fire on their mobile devices, as it is prohibited in the nation. Nevertheless, gamers may play FF MAX, as it was not named among the banned applications.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes