Free Fire redeem codes today (December 28, 2022): Latest FF codes to get free pets and emotes

Players use Free Fire redeem codes to acquire tons of free and attractive rewards. The codes usually offer premium rewards that range from appealing cosmetics to diamonds.

Redeem codes are relatively easy to use, and the entire process is much faster than participating in a challenging event to get rewards. However, because of their limited validity, gamers may encounter issues during the redemption process.

Free Fire redeem codes for 28 December 2022

Use the codes below to get your hands on free pets and emotes:

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Note: These redeem codes may not work due to expiration or server restrictions.

Guide to using Free Fire redeem codes quickly

Using a redeem code will only take a few minutes if you have already bound your Free Fire account to one of the available options. To avoid any confusion, you can follow the steps below to claim rewards using codes:

Step 1: Head over to the Rewards Redemption Site using the web browser of your choice.

Sign in to your account using any platform (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After accessing the website, sign in to your account. You can use Facebook, Google, or any of the other options listed on the website.

Redeem codes cannot be utilized by players who have guest accounts. Those with guest accounts will have to bind their account to a platform from the game's settings.

Enter the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter the new redeem code in the text box and hit the confirm button below it.

A dialog box will appear, informing you if the code was redeemed successfully.

Step 4: You can close the notification box. If the redemption is successful, the developers will deliver the rewards to your account within 24 hours.

Step 5: You can claim the rewards from the in-game mailbox.

Errors may occur if the code has expired, crossed its usage limit, or was intended for a different server. In any of these cases, you will not receive the rewards. Your only option will be to wait for the developers to release new redeem codes.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players are advised against playing the battle royale title. They can continue playing the MAX version since it was not on the list of banned apps.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes