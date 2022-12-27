Free Fire redeem codes today (27 December 2022): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and gloo wall skins

Free Fire is filled with unique in-game cosmetics that players can acquire by spending diamonds. However, some exclusive items can also be obtained free of charge by participating in events or using special redeem codes.

Redeem codes are unique codes consisting of 12-16 characters that can be redeemed for free rewards such as skins, costumes, emotes, and more. The developers distribute these codes via their social media handles and during livestreams.

In the next section, players will find a list of redeem codes they can use to get gun and gloo wall skins.

Free Fire redeem codes that offer free gun skins and gloo wall skins (27 December 2022)

The codes below can offer players free rewards in the game:

Gun skins

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSJ99S3

HNC95435FAGJ

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSEN5MX

MCPW2D2WKWF2

NPYFATT3HGSQ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

XZJZE25WEFJJ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

V427K98RUCHZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D1U3XA3

Gloo Wall

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Note: Due to unknown server restrictions and expiration dates, some users may not be able to claim the Free Fire redeem codes listed above.

Instructions to redeem Free Fire codes

The steps below will guide you through the entire process:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and sign in using the platform connected to your in-game account.

The login options on the website include the following:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

You will have to sign in on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After completing the login process, you can enter a redeem code into the text box that appears on your screen.

Enter a redeem code and hit the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You can complete the redemption process by clicking on the 'Confirm' button located beneath the text box.

A dialog box will appear, informing you about whether the redemption was successful or not.

Step 4: If the procedure is successful, you can claim the rewards by accessing the mail section of the battle royale title. The developers usually send the items immediately, but they may take up to 24 hours to arrive.

The Rewards Redemption Site does not allow players with guest accounts to use redeem codes. If you're using a guest account, you'll have to link your FF account to one of the platforms listed above. You can do this from the in-game settings.

Disclaimer: Gamers in India should not play Free Fire on their mobile devices since it is banned in the country. However, FF MAX was not included on the list of prohibited apps, so they can continue to enjoy the game.

