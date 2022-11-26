How to use Free Fire redemption site to get free rewards

The in-game catalog of items in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX is massive, with various cosmetics and accessories. Players spend hundreds of diamonds to acquire such collectibles. That said, the FF rewards redemption website offers one of the best ways to grab free items in the title.

The only thing gamers need to obtain such cosmetics is an active redemption code, which they can copy and use on the aforementioned website to claim free temporary or permanent prizes. In the following section, readers can find the reward redemption procedure that has to be employed on Garena's official website.

Free rewards in Free Fire: How to redeem items via official redemption website

Error pop-up due to an invalid redemption code (Image via Garena)

A Free Fire redemption code consists of 12 or 16 characters, including upper-case letters and numbers. It is not always available as game officials release them on special occasions via livestreams or other means. Moreover, redemption codes are only useful for a specific period of time, after which they expire. It's also worth keeping in mind that developers occasionally limit their usage.`

Furthermore, Free Fire redeem codes are unique to each server most of the time and cannot be used anywhere else in the world. Besides the specificity of the server, they are generally only redeemable once.

You must log in on the rewards redemption website using the platform attached to your FF/FF MAX game account (Image via Garena)

Here is the step-by-step guide, so gamers have an easier time getting free rewards when they are in possession of redeem codes:

Step 1: Find and copy a valid code that is still active. You can refer to the FF Redeem Code section for the same.

Step 2: Once you have got your hands on the active and valid redeem code, head to the rewards redemption website of Garena. Alternatively, you can click on this link.

Step 3: Log in using any of the platforms given below:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Twitter

You should choose the platform that is linked to your FF/FF MAX game account. However, if you are using a guest account for the in-game login, you must open Free Fire and bind your ID to a specific social media platform. Guest profile holders cannot sign in on Garena's redemption website.

Ensure that you have a valid code before redeeming it on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After logging in successfully, enter a redemption code in the given box and press "Confirm."

Once you have pressed Confirm, the site will redeem the code and send the rewards to your FF/FF MAX account's vault. However, the website will display an error message if the combination of numbers and letters has been used before or has expired. It is advised that gamers stay away from redeem generators as they are useless and nothing more than a scam.

