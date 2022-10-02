Free Fire redeem code generator: Real or fake?

Free Fire players are highly influenced by in-game cosmetics and have the desire to acquire the maximum. However, these are not always free to claim. Although Garena offers considerable items accessible to non-spending users, most premium releases require diamonds (in-game currencies).

Free Fire diamonds need to be loaded into FF IDs by paying real money, which not everyone can afford. Consequently, a significant number of FF users seek alternative ways to either get free diamonds or free in-game collectibles. In most cases, they get stuck to the redeem code generators.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-assessed ban on Free Fire in India, gamers from the country must avoid downloading the same title. They should be able to access their FF IDs via the MAX variant instead, which does not have any restrictions.

Do Free Fire redeem code generators actually provide working codes?

Redeem codes are inarguably the most effortless way to acquire free items within the game. This is why most players get attracted to this method of claiming free rewards. However, they should be highly mindful of unauthorized sources for these codes.

There are dozens of FF redeem code generators online that claim to generate working redeem codes. However, these codes never work. To understand why this happens, one must understand the working mechanism of the redeem code system.

When developers need to distribute specific rewards to specific users, they release redeem codes. The codes only work if their entry is made into the official servers and some rewards corresponding to the redeem codes are already set.

Since the said tools do not have access to the official Free Fire servers and APIs, they cannot form genuine codes. They simply manipulate users by generating random codes of 12/16 characters.

The reason these tools do so may be to grab more views on their sites and earn money by displaying bulky advertisements or rooting out users' sensitive information. Notably, there may be negative consequences to users' Free Fire IDs for using these illegitimate tools.

Garena is strict with its policies regarding the use of unauthorized programs. FF accounts will be suspended if users are found guilty of using such programs. Hence, one should essentially avoid using Free Fire redeem code generators to avoid potential account restrictions.

Sources to get genuine redeem codes and steps to claim rewards

Garena's official social media handles are the most trusted sources to get working redeem codes. They usually release new codes on festive occasions, upon completion of milestones during official tournaments, and more.

Once users receive a valid code, they can follow the following steps to claim it:

Step 1: First, you need to copy the code and then go to the official reward redemption site. You may get there via this link.

Step 2: Login on the platform using your FF ID credentials.

Step 3: An input box will appear. Paste the code in that box and click on the confirm button.

If you see a congratulations message, this means that the code is valid and the corresponding reward will be credited to your in-game vault within 24 hours.

