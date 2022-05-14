Can Free Fire redeem code generators get you banned? Possible consequences and other details

Most of the items in Free Fire can only be obtained with diamonds, and the premium in-game currency needs to be purchased with real money. This is often a barrier for free-to-play gamers. Redeem codes and events are the best options for players who don't want to spend money on the game.

Therefore, users frequently hunt for redeem codes because they are simple to use and offer various exclusive items for free. However, these codes have server limitations and a limited validity.

Several websites have appeared on the internet that feature fake redeem code generators. The following sections explain the consequences of using such web pages.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country are advised against playing the battle royale title. They may play the MAX version instead, which was not among the list of banned applications.

Free Fire redeem code generators are fake

Since Garena usually publishes these codes on special occasions or during giveaways, it is apparent that all Free Fire redeem code generators are fraudulent.

Most of these bogus generators clutter the player's screen with advertisements and sometimes require users to pass a fake human verification test.

Some generators even require gamers to submit sensitive information. Therefore, there is indeed a risk that users will lose access to their accounts if they provide sensitive information.

Can players be banned for using Free Fire redeem code generators?

Players who use redeem code generators could potentially get permanently banned. A player's account could also get hacked after they provide sensitive details, and the account could subsequently be used for illicit purposes.

According to Garena's anti-hack FAQ, Garena will not unban the account even if the account was stolen or hacked. Moreover, any account with evidence of cheating will not be unbanned.

How to get working redeem codes?

Gamers should wait for the developers to officially release redeem codes for their servers and quickly claim them to receive the rewards.

