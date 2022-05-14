Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 14 May 2022: How to get free diamonds and vouchers

Free Fire offers several unique methods to earn free rewards, with redeem codes and events being two of the primary ones. As a result, whenever either of them is made available, the entire community gets excited.

However, because events require significant work in the completion of missions and more, many people prefer to find new redeem codes because there is hardly any effort involved in using them.

In most cases, the developers release these codes on the official live stream or social media handles of the game upon completing a milestone or a special occasion/event.

Free Fire redeem codes for diamonds and vouchers (14 May 2022)

Here’s a list of Free Fire redeem codes that players can utilize to gain free rewards in the game:

Code for diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Codes for vouchers

HAYATOAVU76V

TFF9VNU6UD9J

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFBCLQ6S7W25

R9UVPEYJOXZX

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

PACJJTUA29UU

FFICDCTSL5FT

FFPLUED93XRT

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for certain gamers due to expiry and server constraints.

Guide on using Rewards Redemption Site

If users are unaware, the Rewards Redemption Site is essentially the official website created by Garena to use Free Fire redeem codes. Individuals can efficiently utilize it after signing in to the platform linked to their in-game account. Listed below are the exact steps for the procedure:

Step 1: Gamers should first reach the Rewards Redemption Site on their devices. They may tap on this link to get there directly.

After being on the Rewards Redemption Site, players must sign in via any one method (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They may then sign in using any one of these platforms: Facebook, Google, VK, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

Guest accounts are ineligible to use redeem codes, and players must bind them to any single platform before commencing the redemption process.

Enter the redeem code and then press 'Confirm' to complete the redemption process (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, gamers should enter the Free Fire redeem code into the text area without making errors. They can subsequently tap on the ‘Confirm’ button below it to proceed with the procedure.

If the process is successful, individuals can collect the rewards sent to their in-game accounts. It may take up to 24 hours for the items to be delivered, so they can wait if the prizes aren’t immediately provided.

Note: As a result of the government-imposed ban, users from India should refrain from downloading or playing the game. Instead, they can play the MAX version, which was not on the list of restricted apps.

