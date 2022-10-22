What is "you have exceeded the redemption limit" error in Free Fire MAX?

Free Fire MAX players on the Indian server have been quite busy with the influx of Light Fest events. On Friday, 21 October 2022, Garena also scheduled a Light Fest Livestream for the countdown to the peak day (October 24). Thus, fans tuning in have an opportunity to grab free rewards.

As proclaimed by Garena, the Light Fest Livestream is "raining rewards" as fans can get redemption codes. They are offering a long lineup of prizes like in-game vouchers, item cosmetics, and even 10,000 diamonds (with a limit of 200 redemptions). However, many viewers are facing an error while redeeming the codes.

In the following section, readers can find out more about the recent redemption process error that many users have been facing lately.

All about the latest redemption code error in Free Fire MAX

A new error pop-up has annoyed many players (Image via Garena)

The Light Fest Livestream is revealing new codes every hour, which the viewers are using on Garena's rewards redemption website. However, many players have come across a pop-up error after submitting the code that reads:

"Failed to redeem. You have exceeded the redemption limit."

The reason behind any such error message is a limit set by Garena on the usage of a specific code. The players who are unaware should note that each hourly code that developers reveal via Light Fest Livestream has a limit of 100 redemptions.

An error pop-up after the code expires (Image via Garena)

Only 100 users with unique Player IDs can redeem a specific hourly code. Thus, anyone using it after the 100th player/Player ID will face the error message. Besides the limit, if anyone is using a specific redeem code after an hour, it will not work even then, and players will come across the following pop-up:

"Failed to redeem. This code is expired."

Hence, to claim a reward from a redemption code, players must use it as soon as the developers reveal it via the Free Fire MAX Light Fest Livestream.

How to redeem a code on the rewards redemption website

How to redeem a code to get a reward (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can redeem a code on Free Fire/Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption website:

Step 1: Write down a redeem code in your device's notes and copy it.

Step 2: Use any web browser to open Free Fire/Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption site. You can also use the direct link given here.

Step 3: On the webpage, you will come across the following sign-in options:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Twitter

Choose the platform attached to your Free Fire or Free Fire MAX game account. If you are using a guest profile to log into the game, please bind your account before attempting to redeem any code.

Step 4: Paste the copied code in the box and press the Confirm button.

Step 5: If the code is still active and the redemption limit hasn't been breached, you will receive the reward(s) via the in-game mail.

Poll : 0 votes