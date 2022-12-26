Free Fire redeem code for today (26 December 2022): New FF codes to get free outfits and pets

Free Fire provides an abundance of cosmetics in various categories, with the developers regularly expanding the assortment. Even for seasoned players, it is impossible to resist the lure of these enticing things. However, the lack of diamonds causes them to back off from making a purchase.

In such situations, using redeem codes and counting on special events are two of the finest options available to gamers. Unlike events, the former is a better option for newer gamers as it does not involve the completion of challenging objectives.

Note: The redeem codes provided below may or may not work due to expiration dates or server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem code for 26 December 2022

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Outfits

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Procedure to use redeem codes

Follow these steps to collect the Free Fire redeem code rewards without any error:

Step 1: Access the official Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser.

You are required to use the Free Fire redeem code from the said website unless stated otherwise by the developers.

You cannot use redeem codes without signing in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in to your Free Fire account after landing on the website. Several alternatives are offered for the same, including Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Since it is mandatory to log in before using the redeem code, all gamers with a guest account will automatically become ineligible for receiving the rewards.

Anyone still using a guest ID is advised to first bind their account from the in-game settings, which only takes a few minutes, and then access the Rewards Redemption Site.

Enter the code and hit the confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Carefully enter/paste all 12/16 characters of the redeem code in the designated area and then hit the Claim button.

A pop-up will immediately appear on the screen, informing you if the reward redemption was successful or not. You can then go ahead and close this dialog box.

Step 4: Once the redemption is successful, Garena will send the rewards to your account within 24 hours. You can then collect the items through the mailbox in the battle royale title.

You should ensure that you only use the code designed for your server/region. Moreover, it should be active, otherwise an error message will pop up on the screen. In case of any error, you will not receive the rewards and will instead have to wait for the release of new codes.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players should refrain from playing the battle royale title. Instead, they may play the MAX version, which was not on the list of banned applications.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

