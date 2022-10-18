Free Fire Rewards Redemption Guide: How to use redeem codes to get free rewards

Garena's famous tactical shooter, Free Fire, became available for Android and iOS in 2017. Despite the focus on optimizing the gameplay features, Singaporean publishers have also continued to introduce in-game events featuring rewards that further increased player engagement.

Garena has also ensured that everyone can claim free collectibles in Free Fire via play-time and login-based tasks. In addition to in-game events, publishers also provide redemption codes from time to time via live streams or on special occasions for a specific server.

One can use these redeem codes to obtain rewards in Free Fire. Gamers are expected to use a 12/16 character-long redemption code (valid and active) via Garena's Rewards Redemption Site to gain free prizes like diamonds, gold, cosmetics, crates, and even costume bundles.

A step-by-step guide to redeeming Free Fire rewards via the game's rewards redemption website

Redemption codes usually work for a specific server within a given period. Therefore, one will need to find an active code for their server and use it on the rewards redemption website of Garena. Moreover, the codes will work for both Free Fire and its MAX version, as the in-game content is synchronized in both titles.

Hence, one must not acquire a different code to claim free rewards if using FF MAX. However, one of the basic requirements for the redemption of prizes is binding the FF/FF MAX accounts. Players using a guest account must bind their Player ID with a specific platform before logging in on the Rewards Redemption site.

Only the valid/active redemption codes will work (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide on redeeming free rewards in Garena's BR shooters:

Step 1: Get an active redemption code for your server. You can explore the active codes in Sportskeeda's "FF Redeem Code" section.

As mentioned, the unique redemption code (12/16 characters, including numbers or capital letters) tends to vary from server to server. Therefore, a redeem code for one server will not work for the other.

Step 2: Once you have the active code, copy the same on your device's clipboard.

Step 3: Use the following link to open Garena's rewards redemption website:

https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

You must sign in using the account linked to your Player ID (Image via Garena)

Step 4: The site will offer the following sign-in options:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Twitter

You should choose the platform linked to your Free Fire/FF MAX account. Bind your account if you are using a Guest login; otherwise, you will not be able to redeem any reward from the website.

You can paste the copied redeem code in the given box and tap confirm (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After signing in, use the clipboard to paste the copied redeem code in the given box and press the "Confirm" button.

You can obtain the prizes via in-game mail if the code is active. Otherwise, an error pop-up will appear on the screen, and you will have to repeat the process with another redeem code, which is valid and active.

Note: Avoid any redeem code generators, as they offer fake redemption codes that will never work.

