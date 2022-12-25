Free Fire redeem codes today (December 25, 2022): Latest FF codes to get free emotes and characters

Redeem codes give players access to various free rewards within Free Fire. It lets users get items in the game that usually require spending diamonds, i.e., the premium currency, which must be bought using real money.

Despite their use, these codes have a few shortcomings, most noteworthy of which are their expiration period and server restrictions. Keeping this in mind, individuals will only be able to use active codes made accessible to their servers.

A list of redeem codes to get emotes and characters are provided in the section below.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free emotes and characters (December 25, 2022)

Given below are the different redeem codes to receive emotes and characters in the game:

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: Due to their unclear server restrictions and expiration dates, some users may not be able to use the Free Fire redeem codes provided above.

Steps on redeeming the codes

The procedure for redeeming an FF code involves the usage of the Rewards Redemption Site. The steps are outlined below for your convenience:

Step 1: You can use any web browser to get to the Rewards Redemption Site of the game. This link will redirect you to the website.

Step 2: As part of the subsequent step, you must sign in on the redemption website. You will have to utilize the platform associated with your in-game account. The different login choices are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Twitter, and Huawei ID.

Get to the Rewards Redemption Site and then utilize any one of the login options (Image via Garena)

Guest accounts are not supported on the redemption website. You must link such accounts to become eligible to use different codes. You can complete the linking procedure by heading to the in-game settings of Garena Free Fire.

Step 3: Type the redeem code in the text field and hit the "Confirm" button. This will complete the process on the Rewards Redemption Site with this step.

Once the code is successfully entered, you may tap on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If the procedure gets successfully completed, you may launch the game and go to the in-game mail section to claim the goodies. Items are typically sent instantly; however, it may take up to 24 hours.

Meanwhile, if the redemption attempt fails due to server restrictions or expiration, you will be unable to use that code. Instead, you will have to wait until fresh codes for your server become available.

Disclaimer: Players in India are recommended not to access Free Fire on their mobile devices, as the game has gotten prohibited within the nation. Nonetheless, gamers may continue to play FF MAX as it was not among the applications suspended.

