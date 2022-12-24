Free Fire redeem codes today (24 December 2022): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and pets

Free Fire players can use redeem codes to obtain a wide range of in-game items, such as skins, costumes, and pets, at no cost. All they have to do is enter an active redeem code in Garena's Rewards Redemption Site.

The developers at Garena often release redeem codes on the game's official social media accounts and livestreams. Each one has 12 or 16 characters.

Free Fire redeem codes (24 December 2022)

Players can use the following redeem codes to receive free gun skins and pets in the battle royale title:

Gun skins

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

MCPW2D2WKWF2

NPYFATT3HGSQ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSJ99S3

HNC95435FAGJ

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSEN5MX

MCPW2D1U3XA3

6KWMFJVMQQYG

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

V427K98RUCHZ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

Note: Due to different expiry dates and server restrictions, the Free Fire redeem codes mentioned above may or may not work for some players.

Instructions about using redeem codes

Given below is a list of the steps that you can follow to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Access the official Rewards Redemption Site from any web browser. You can also head to the website by clicking on this link.

Step 2: Once on the website, you can sign in. You must use the platform linked to your in-game account to do so.

You can use six platforms to log in: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID. Guest accounts will not work on the Rewards Redemption Site. You must link such accounts to any of these platforms to qualify for the redemption procedure.

Utilize any one of the six login methods and sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 3: An redeem code should now be entered into the text bar. After checking it for errors, click on the Confirm button.

A dialog box will show up on the screen. It will inform you about the redemption status, i.e., whether it is successful or not.

Hit the "Confirm" option after you have inserted the necessary redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If the redemption is successful, head to Free Fire's mail section to claim your reward. Garena usually sends the rewards within 24 hours.

If the redemption is unsuccessful due to a server restriction or redeem code expiration, you will no longer be able to use that code. Instead, you will have to wait for new ones to be released.

Disclaimer: Players in India should avoid playing or downloading Free Fire on their mobile devices since it is banned in the country. They can, however, play FF MAX because it is not among the banned applications.

