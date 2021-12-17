How to recover lost guest account in Garena Free Fire

When creating a Free Fire account, players are presented with several options, including Guest and other social media platforms. In the first case, the data gets stored on their device.

Because of the system upgrade, many players lose their guest accounts, which leaves them heavily disappointed as their progress gets erased. Recently, the developers have added a new recovery feature that provides individuals an opportunity to get their guest account back under particular circumstances.

Free Fire: How to recover lost guest account

The guest account recovery feature has been added and during the process of creating an account in-game, players will encounter the following pop-up on their screen:

This option has been added to enable players to recover guest accounts (Image via Free Fire)

In this, to recover their account, users can go ahead and tap on the “Recover” button. Meanwhile, they can press “Create” to make a new guest account.

Developers have mentioned that if players have created a new one, there will be no possibility of recovering the previous guest account they previously owned.

Steps to recover a lost guest account

Users can also manually try to recover their guest account by following these steps:

Step 1: Users first have to open Free Fire on their device. Once they are on the lobby screen, they must tap on the “Settings” (gear) icon present on the top-right of the lobby screen.

Players must tap here (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: As the next step, users have to find the “Recover Guest Account” setting under the “Basic” tab.

Using this option, the account can be recovered (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Finally, they can tap on the “Recover” button. The same pop-up discovered earlier will be appearing on their screen.

They can complete the process and manually have their guest account back.

Gamers also need to note that the guest account data should be present on their device to recover again. It isn’t stored in the game servers, and if individuals lose their device or game data gets deleted, there’s no way to recover it.

Alternatively, it is recommended that users link their Free Fire guest accounts to a social media platform to keep them safe.

