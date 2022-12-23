Free Fire MAX Friend Callback event guide: How to get free Incubator vouchers and other rewards

Many events are already available in Free Fire MAX, with new ones regularly stuffed in the battle royale title. The new event among the foray is a Friend Callback event, and the event's name pretty much sums it up.

You must call back your inactive friends and play the required matches with the invitees to get the rewards. The items include multiple Incubator vouchers, a weapon loot crate, and more.

A new callback event starts in Free Fire MAX

The new Friend Callback event commenced on Free Fire MAX Indian server on December 23, 2022, and will be accessible until early January 2023. You have to invite your friend back to the battle royale title and play matches with them to receive the rewards.

However, there are a few restrictions, as the invited friend must be registered before December 10 and has not played any games. Things do not end here as you must play matches with them.

You have to play 10 matches during the event to receive the rewards (Image via Garena)

The milestones and corresponding rewards for the event are as follows:

Play one game with any invitee to get a free Lightning Strike (MP40) Weapon Loot Crate

Play three games with any invitee to get a free Random Loadout Loot Crate

Play five games with any invitee to get a free Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: January 31, 2022)

Play eight games with any invitee to get a free Room Card 6h (activates upon claiming)

Play ten games with an invitee to get free 10x Incubator Vouchers (Expiry date: January 31, 2022)

All five requirements to play the matches are successive. Hence, you only have to play ten matches throughout the current event to receive exciting rewards.

You can only invite friends who have not played a game in the last two weeks (Image via Garena)

On top of this, the developers have not set any restrictions regarding the mode; hence, you may enjoy the mode with any of your friends.

Steps to invite your friends and play matches to receive the rewards in Free Fire MAX

You may follow these instructions to invite your friend and then complete the requirements to receive the rewards:

Step 1: First, access the event interface in Free Fire MAX and click the "Invite Friends" button.

Provide this code to your friends and ask them to use it (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Copy the code and send it to your inactive friend.

Ask them to enter this code in the event interface.

Step 3: After successfully inviting your friend, you must play ten matches. Since there are no restrictions on the mode, you can enjoy any preferred mode.

Step 4: Once you have played ten matches, you can collect the rewards from the same event section.

The rewards in the event are worth at least a few hundred diamonds. You can make ten spins in the Incubator, which would otherwise cost 360 diamonds. Thus essentially providing a chance to acquire the Duke or Terrorville and Duchess of Terrorland Bundle.

