Free Fire redeem codes today (21 December 2022): New FF codes to get free bundle and Gloo Wall skin

Every Free Fire player wishes to obtain cosmetics, but the restricted availability of the game's premium currency (diamonds) is a serious roadblock. Players who are in a similar situation should consider using redeem codes. These codes will allow them to acquire premium items without actually having to spend money on the game.

Players must keep an eye out for new codes and utilize them as soon as they become available. Redeem codes have a limited validity and are also subject to server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes for today (21 December 2022)

Here are a few of the redeem codes:

Gloo Wall

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Bundle

3IBBMSL7AK8G

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

B3G7A22TWDR7X

X99TK56XDJ4X

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Note: The redeem codes provided above may not work due to expiration or server limitations.

Guide to using Free Fire redeem codes

You can follow the instructions in the following section to receive rewards through the Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: Bind your FF account to one of the available platforms from the in-game settings. You can skip this step if you've already linked your account.

It is mandatory to sign in before using redeem codes, so players with guest IDs cannot claim the rewards.

Step 2: Load the official Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. The redeem codes for the game must be utilized through this platform unless specified otherwise.

Log in to your account using one of the available options (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Sign in to your Free Fire account on the website using one of the six available options. The options listed on the website are Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Enter the active redeem code and press the confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Carefully enter or paste the redemption code in the designated text box and click the confirm button just below the text box.

A notification box will appear on your screen, informing you of the redemption status.

You may receive an error message while claiming the redeem code. In this case, the rewards will not be delivered to your account. An error can occur because of an expired code or due to server restrictions. In both cases, you'll have to wait for the developers to release new redeem codes for your server.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players should refrain from playing Free Fire. However, they can continue to play the MAX version, which was not on the list of prohibited apps.

