How to get free Swag Coach Bundle in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX has recently been filled with new and exciting events, with Invite New Friends being one of the latest to commence. It provides five attractive rewards, including a permanent outfit, multiple vouchers, a gun crate, and more.

The central premise of the event involves inviting new players and playing a certain number of matches. The developers have set a few restrictions for the invitation; however, given the long event duration, it should not be difficult to accomplish the said objectives.

New Invite New Friends event is live in Free Fire MAX

The new Invite your Friends event kicked off on December 19, 2022, and is rather long. You have time until January 8, 2022, to complete the requirements of playing the specified number of games with new invitees.

However, the developers have certain restrictions regarding who will be eligible for the new invitee. Players who created their account after December 18, 2022, and are below level 5 will be eligible for the invitation. Additionally, new gamers will have to use your special invite code.

After successfully inviting others, you may play a specified number of matches to receive free rewards. Numerous milestones and their associated rewards are as follows:

These are the five rewards of the new event (Image via Garena)

Play 1 game with any invitee to get a free Rebel Academy (P90 + Kar98K) Weapon Loot Crate

Play 3 games with any invitee to get a free Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: Expire by January 31, 2022)

Play 5 games with any invitee to get a free Incubator Voucher (Expiry date: Expire by January 31, 2022)

Play 8 games with any invitee to get a free Room Card (6h) – Activates upon claiming

Play 10 games with any invitee to get a free Swag Coach Bundle

These requirements are successive, and playing a game will account towards all the items. Thus, all you have to do is play ten matches with your invitee to get the items. Furthermore, the developers have set no restrictions regarding the mode for completing the said objective.

Steps to get a free Swag Coach Bundle in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the steps in the following section to invite your friends to Free Fire MAX and subsequently receive attractive free rewards:

Step 1: Access the events in Free Fire MAX and click the go-to button under the Invite New Friends tab.

You will have to invite your friends using this code (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click the “Invite Friends” button and copy the code to the clipboard. Ask your friend to paste this code into the event interface.

Play 10 games in any of the modes to complete the requirements (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you have invited a player, you must play ten games with the invitee in Free Fire MAX.

Subsequently, you will receive exclusive milestone rewards free of cost. These will be sent directly to your vault and may take up to 10 minutes to be credited. You can equip the bundle through the vault, while the vouchers may be utilized through Luck Royale within the stipulated time frame.

