How to win more BR mode matches in Free Fire: Tips for beginners

The first few games are a piece of cake for beginners in Garena Free Fire. There are plenty of bots and a few expert players. Hence, the newbies get various chances to win matches in any of Free Fire's modes.

However, after a few games, players encounter actual competition, and consequently, their probability of winning a match decreases. In that case, users should focus on their skills and some other aspects.

In Free Fire's Battle Royale (BR) mode, gamers need more than skills to conquer the battlefield.

Free Fire BR mode: How to claim more victories with ease

BR mode involves 50 players who fight it out for ten minutes on an island. The ultimate winner will be the one who has survived various blue zones and enemies to come on the top.

The Booyah in Free Fire BR mode does not necessarily mean playing attacking, but its primary requirement is to survive by applying all skills with a bit of luck. Therefore, beginners should follow the tips given below:

Choice of a character

Players need to understand that characters are an integral part of Free Fire and shouldn't be overlooked. Beginners should choose a decent skilled character, but it should not overshadow the players' skills.

They can go for characters like Hayato or Maxim and then try hard to enhance their skill-set. After players gain confidence over their capabilities, they can move on to characters like Alok, K, Skyler, and more.

Choice of the landing spot

Drop locations in BR mode are crucial for looting and fighting that players encounter in the early stages of a match. Therefore, newbies should go for a drop location that is considered safer on a specific map.

Gaining knowledge about the landing spots and hot drops will require some research and real-match experience. Hence, players should figure it out themselves.

Hold the fire

Players' focus should be on loot and less on getting kills in the game. Therefore, they should hold fire and not indulge in any fight before acquiring enough items.

Survival is the key

If players want to enhance the frequency of their Booyah in Free Fire, survival is the key. They should avoid needless fights and use medical equipment more frequently to keep their health up.

However, in the final stages of a BR match, gamers can shift gears and try to play more aggressively.

Bonus tip: Teamwork

Teamwork is beneficial for beginners who play in regular squads as they can assign roles and divide duties. The clarity regarding the role within the team helps in increasing the coordination. Hence, enhanced teamwork helps in getting better results in a match.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

