Free Fire redeem codes today (20 December 2022): Latest FF codes to get free emotes and vouchers

The Free Fire community is largely comprised of free-to-play players who cannot afford to spend their money on diamonds, the currency used for in-game purchases. This has led to the popularity of methods that allow players to obtain items in the title for free.

Using redeem codes on Garena's Rewards Redemption Site is one of the most efficient ways to get items in Free Fire at no cost. The developers of the game release redeem codes on their social media handles and during certain livestreams.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free emotes and vouchers (20 December 2022)

The redeem codes listed below will help players get free emotes and vouchers in the game:

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

HFNSJ6W74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

XFW4Z6Q882WY

TDK4JWN6RD6

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

FFDBGQWPNHJX

Note: Due to unclear expiration dates and server constraints, the redeem codes provided above may or may not work.

Steps to use redeem codes

Follow the instructions below to use Free Fire redeem codes and get free rewards:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site using any of the web browsers you have available.

Navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in using any one of the platforms (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in using the platform linked to your Free Fire ID. The website offers six platforms: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

One of the key things to remember about the redemption process is that guest accounts cannot be used on the Rewards Redemption Site. If you have a guest account in the battle royale title, you must connect it to one of the available platforms to become eligible. You can complete the linking procedure in the in-game settings menu.

Step 3: Once you have successfully logged in, you can enter an active redeem code into the text field on the screen.

Step 4: Wrap things up by clicking on the “Confirm” button. A dialog box will indicate whether the redemption is successful. If unsuccessful, an error message will be displayed.

Click on the "Confirm" button after you have entered the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 5: If the redemption is successful, you can retrieve your rewards by heading to the in-game mail section. Garena will send the rewards to you within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Due to restrictions enforced by the Indian government, gamers in the country should not download or play Free Fire on their devices. However, they can still enjoy the MAX version of the title since it is not among the banned applications in the nation.

