Free Fire redeem codes today (December 19, 2022): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and characters

Redeem codes always delight Free Fire players because they facilitate the free distribution of a wide array of in-game items. In the span of a few years, Garena has released a range of unique redeem codes that offered numerous rewards, such as skins, characters, emotes, and more.

Gamers merely need to go to the Rewards Redemption Site to use redeem codes. However, they don't always work since some of them come with certain restrictions and expiration dates. The section below offers the codes for December 19, through which exclusive free rewards can be earned.

Disclaimer: Players in India should refrain from accessing Free Fire on their mobile devices as the game is prohibited within the nation. However, they may keep playing FF MAX since it was not among the suspended applications.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free gun skins and characters (December 19, 2022)

Utilize the following Free Fire redeem codes to get free gun skins and characters:

Gun skins

MCPW3D28VZD6

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSJ99S3

HNC95435FAGJ

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSEN5MX

XZJZE25WEFJJ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

MCPW2D2WKWF2

NPYFATT3HGSQ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

V427K98RUCHZ

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: Some users may or may not be able to use the Free Fire redeem codes mentioned above due to unknown server restrictions and expiration dates.

Procedure to use codes on Rewards Redemption Site

Visit Rewards Redemption Site and utilize any one of the six login options (Image via Garena)

The following instructions will help you with the procedure associated with using FF redeem codes:

Step 1: Utilize any web browsers and visit the game's Rewards Redemption Site. It is basically an official portal made available by Garena to let players use codes.

Step 2: As soon as you have landed on the webpage, sign in using the platform affiliated with your in-game account. The six options for logging in include Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

A guest account won't work on the Rewards Redemption Site. If you own such an account inside the battle royale title, you will have to link it by heading to the in-Game Settings.

Step 3: Now, enter a redemption code into the text box and press the Confirm button, which should be located under the text bar.

After inserting the code, hit the "Confirm" button to go ahead with the redemption (Image via Garena)

Subsequently, a dialog box will pop up and notify you of whether or not the redemption process was successful or not.

Step 4: You may claim the rewards by opening Free Fire if the code worked. Garena will send the items to you through the in-game mail section.

If you try to redeem a code and it doesn't work because of a server limitation or because it has expired, use a different one.

