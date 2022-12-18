Free Fire redeem codes today (December 18, 2022): Latest FF codes to get free Gloo Wall skins and Room Cards

Purchasing Diamonds and acquiring exclusive cosmetics often turns out to be an expensive endeavor for most players in Garena Free Fire. As a result, gamers are constantly looking for alternative methods they can use to acquire the premium in-game items they so desire.

Redeem codes are emerging as one of the top choices for such users due to how easy it is to use them. Moreover, they offer a wide variety of rewards. These codes are released quite frequently, and individuals who wish to use them can do so by going to the Rewards Redemption Site for the title.

Disclaimer: Indian players should not download or play Free Fire on their devices due to government-applied limitations. They can, however, continue to play FF MAX because it was not included on the list of banned apps.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free Gloo Wall skins and room cards (December 18, 2022)

The following are the codes to receive free Gloo Wall skins and Room Cards in the game:

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: These Free Fire redeem codes may or may not be redeemable for all players. This is because of the uncertainty concerning their expiration dates. Moreover, certain server restrictions can prevent them from working as well.

Process for using Free Fire redeem codes

The process of redeeming the different codes is pretty simple, and you can complete the same by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Access the Rewards Redemption Site using any web browser you have on your device. Use this link will guide to get to the website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Next, to use the website, you will need to sign in using the same platform connected to your in-game account. You will be offered six options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

It is necessary to sign in using any one of the options to proceed ahead (Image via Garena)

With guest-account users not eligible to take advantage of redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site, you will have to link them to any of the aforementioned platforms. You may go ahead with the binding process by visiting the in-game settings in the battle royale title.

Step 3: Once the sign-in takes place, insert the required Free Fire redeem code into the text field popping up on the screen. Make sure you don't make any typing errors while inserting the code.

Tap on the Confirm option once you have entered the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can finally complete the redemption by clicking on the Confirm button. A dialog box will show up on the screen when you do that and let you know if this process worked.

On the occasion of a successful redemption, you will be able to collect the rewards by heading to the in-game mail section. However, if the process fails due to server limitations or expirations, you will have to wait for the developers to offer new codes.

