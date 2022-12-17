If you want free items in Free Fire and its better version, then the redeem code is undoubtedly your best option. It involves minimal effort in comparison to events that entail accomplishing said objectives.

However, due to high demand among gamers, these codes typically have a short validity period and thus must be used relatively quickly. These redeem codes generally feature basic cosmetics, but the developers also release codes offering exclusive items on fulfillment of a particular milestone, festival, esports event, and more.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free diamonds and pets (December 17, 2022)

The following are the codes to earn diamonds and pets in Free Fire:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

Note: The codes listed above may or may not work for some users due to differing expiry dates and server restrictions.

Procedure for using Free Fire redeem codes

Before starting the procedure, it is essential to note that guest account holders cannot utilize the redeem codes. To be eligible, you must connect such accounts to one of the platforms using the in-game settings.

Those who have their accounts linked can follow the steps below to complete the redemption of the codes mentioned above:

Step 1: Start by navigating to the Rewards Redemption Site, i.e., the official website created by Garena for the purpose of using the redeem codes.

Clicking this link will guide you to the Rewards Redemption Site.

Rewards Redemption Site offers six login options, and you may use the required one (Image via Garena) )

Step 2: Use one of the six platforms to sign in to your Free Fire account. The website essentially offers login options of Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Step 3: Now, insert the necessary redeem code inside the text field on the screen. You must be careful while entering the code, as typing mistakes can lead to a failure in the redemption.

Click on the "Confirm" button once you have entered the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: The final step is to tap on the "Confirm" button. The process will conclude, and a dialog box stating the same will appear.

The game's mailbox is where you'll get your rewards if the redemption is successful. Don't worry in case you don't receive the items immediately, as it may take up to 24 hours.

Nevertheless, if the redemption fails due to server restrictions or expiry, the particular code will not function, and you must wait for the release of the new ones.

Disclaimer: Those who live in India should refrain from playing or downloading Free Fire due to the ban imposed by the government. However, since the government didn't include FF MAX in the list of banned applications, users can still play it.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes