Free Fire redeem codes today (16 December 2022): FF codes to get free outfits and emotes

If Free Fire players are looking to obtain freebies, then redeem codes can be one of their best bets. These codes are easy to use, and the rewards can be claimed through the official website in a few minutes.

The developers release these codes on special occasions like events, festivals, and esports tournaments. The codes can provide the premium in-game currency (diamonds) as well as exclusive cosmetics like bundles, gun skins, and more.

Free Fire redeem codes for 16 December 2022

Emotes

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

Outfits

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Note: The codes above may not work at the moment due to their limited validity and server restrictions.

Steps to quickly use Free Fire redeem codes

All redeem codes have to be utilized through the game's official Rewards Redemption Site. You are required to sign in to use the code, and those with guest IDs will not be able to claim the rewards. If you have a guest account, you should first bind the account to one of the available platforms from the game’s settings.

You can follow the instructions outlined in the following section to receive rewards through redeem codes:

Step 1: Visit the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site using any web browser.

You must sign in to use the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use one of the six platforms to sign in to your Free Fire account.

After successfully logging in to the webpage, the interface to enter the redeem code will be displayed.

You should carefully enter the new redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You can paste or type the entire redeem code in the text box.

Step 4: Click the confirm button, and a dialog box informing you of the redemption status will appear on your screen.

Step 5: The rewards can be claimed through the in-game mailbox after a successful redemption. The rewards are usually sent immediately but may take up to 24 hours to arrive.

If you receive an error message due to the code’s expiration or server restrictions, you will not be able to claim the rewards.

Note: Due to the government-imposed ban on Free Fire, Indian players should avoid playing the battle royale title. They can play the MAX version instead, which was not on the list of banned apps.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes