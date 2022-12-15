Free Fire redeem codes today (15 December 2022): Latest FF codes to get free emotes and gun skins

Free Fire players avidly seek redeem codes as they allow them to obtain free in-game items in a matter of minutes. Unlike events, redeem codes do not require players to complete challenges or objectives to get rewards, making them ideal for newbies.

While redeem codes can certainly benefit players, they also come with a few limitations. Notably, they can only be utilized on a given server, and their validity is restricted to a certain period of time.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free emotes and gun skins (15 December 2022)

Players can use the following redeem codes to get free emotes and gun skins:

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

Gun skins

UVX9PYZV54AC

MCPW2D1U3XA3

V427K98RUCHZ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSJ99S3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

HNC95435FAGJ

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes given above may or may not work due to unknown expiry and server restrictions.

Steps to use redeem codes quickly via the official Rewards Redemption Site

Garena has set up a dedicated Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site for the use of redeem codes (unless stated otherwise by the developers). You can follow the instructions below to access the website and use redeem codes:

Step 1: Visit the official Rewards Redemption Website on any web browser. To avoid any confusion, you can utilize this link to access it directly.

Six distinct login options are offered on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in to your account using one of the available options: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Keep in mind that players with guest IDs cannot claim rewards associated with redeem codes. If you have such an account, link it to one of the available platforms to become eligible. You can access the settings section within the game to link your account.

After the login takes place, paste the necessary redeem code into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Copy a redeem code and paste it into the text field.

Make sure that the redeem code belongs to your region or server. It should also not be an expired code. Otherwise, an error message will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Press the "Claim" button below the text field and click on the "Confirm" button to complete the redemption.

A dialog box will appear notifying you of the redemption status. Close this after reading the notice.

Step 5: After successful redemption, you can claim the rewards through your in-game mailbox within 24 hours. However, if you face an error during redemption, the rewards will not be sent to your account.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players should not download or play Free Fire. They can instead enjoy the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications in the country.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes