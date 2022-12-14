Free Fire redeem codes today (14 December 2022): New FF codes to get free gun crates and vouchers

Free Fire redeem code offer gamers an easy way to acquire freebies. If you want to add to your existing collection of in-game cosmetics but don't want to spend diamonds, codes are the best option at your disposal.

Redeem codes provide a variety of rewards, including premium cosmetics and in-game currency (diamonds). To acquire the rewards, players will need to use the codes on the game's official Rewards Redemption Site.

Free Fire redeem codes to get vouchers and gun skins

Here is a list of Free Fire redeem codes to try:

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

FFDBGQWPNHJX

2FG94YCW9VMV

XFW4Z6Q882WY

TDK4JWN6RD6

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

HFNSJ6W74Z48

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

4TPQRDQJHVP4

Gun skins

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FFCMCPSEN5MX

XZJZE25WEFJJ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

MCPW2D1U3XA3

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

NPYFATT3HGSQ

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

V427K98RUCHZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

EYH2W3XK8UPG

Note: The codes above may not work due to limited validity and server restrictions.

Steps to use redeem codes

It only takes a few minutes to claim redeem codes if you've already linked your Free Fire account. The steps to use codes are as follows:

Step 1: Access the official Rewards Redemption Site on a web browser of your choice.

You have to login in before you can use a code (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After landing on the webpage, sign in to your Free Fire account. You have six different options to sign in, including Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Those with guest IDs cannot use the codes. They will first have to bind their account from the in-game settings before they can receive the rewards.

Enter the redeem code in the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Carefully paste the redeem code in the designated text box.

Step 4: Click the confirm button below the text box to complete the redemption process. A dialog box will appear, informing you of the redemption status.

Step 5: The rewards will be sent to your account within 24 hours of a successful redemption. You can claim them through the in-game mailbox.

If you receive an error message, then it won't be possible for you to claim the rewards. You'll have to wait for new redeem codes to get released.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players should refrain from playing the battle royale title. They can instead engage in the MAX version, which was not among the banned applications.

Poll : 0 votes